Pajaro Valley Unified School District to honor 104 students with seal of biliteracy

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pajaro Valley Unified School District announced Tuesday that 104 graduating students would receive a symbol of their commitment to learning a second language throughout their academic careers.

One hundred and four seniors will receive a Seal of Biliteracy for meeting second language proficiency requirements. The seal will be placed on their diploma and on the student's transcript.

The California Department of Education will also award a medallion to each recipient that will be worn at graduation on May 4, said PVUSD.

“This award is one way for the District to publicly recognize the importance of cultural literacy and value language proficiency in our global society. We are proud of the 104 students who have earned their seal this year," said Mr. Michael Berman, Director of Equity, Accountability and Federal and State Programs.

Many students received the award for being bilingual in Spanish; Arabic and American Sign Language were the second and third most popular languages at PVUSD.