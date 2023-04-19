Pajaro Update: Recovery continues as county brings interpreter, nurse and more FEMA aid

PAJARO Calif. (KION-TV)- Leaders from Monterey County offered updates on the recovery process in Pajaro Wednesday.

While they say there's still a long road ahead, the situation is slowly improving.

Across California, more than $4 million in federal aid has been approved for individual households.

Four thousand people are registered for FEMA storm aid, including 800 from Monterey, 300 from Santa Cruz and 90 from San Benito Counties.

Fema is working to bring a Mixteco interpreter to the Recovery Center at Pajaro Park to help those who've been turned away because of the language barrier.

Officials added the hygiene hub at Pajaro Middle School is being expanded into a Community Resource Center.

In the month since Pajaro flooded, people have been asking for a place in their neighborhood where they can access state, county, and non-profit assistance, especially since many who live there don't qualify for FEMA.

"Those residents that are unable to take part in the FEMA assistance because of either their immigration status or they don't have a family member in their immediate household that may qualify for that," said Daniel Gonzales, the Emergency Services Planner for Monterey County.

Toilets, showers, washing machines, and hot meals will continue to be offered at Pajaro Middle School.

The resource center there opened Wednesday; it will be open daily from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

However, those hours might change based on the community's needs.

A registered nurse at Pajaro Park is now working to address the community's medical needs.

Salud Para la Gente says it's been a rough month. Many people in Pajaro are feeling stress related to the uncertainty of returning home or how they'll get the necessary repairs done.

"Now, as the dust has kind of settled down a little bit, we're seeing a lot of people having flashbacks, insomnia, anxiety, especially those in particular who were here during the floods in the 1990s," said Michelle de Anda, an employee with Salud Para la Gente.

Salud Para la Gente will also treat people who hurt themselves while cleaning their homes.

They are also performing health screenings at Pajaro Park so anyone with serious medical problems gets connected with the help they need.