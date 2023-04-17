Hartnell hosting job fair Monday

SALINAS, Calif. (KION0-TV)- Hartnell College is hosting its annual job fair today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.

"Students, job seekers, and the general public can meet with employers for jobs, internships, and volunteer opportunities, meanwhile learning about available health resources in Monterey County," said Hartnell.

The event will be located at the Central Plaza at Hartnell College on 411 Central Avenue in Salinas. The event is free and open to the public, with more than 150 agencies/resources available.

This year the job fair is combined with the Health Fair and gives attendees a chance to connect with local health organizers, employers and resources.

“The health and career fair will be our second main event to highlight the Meta Major: Health Sciences, and will raise awareness for National Public Health Week,” said Belinda Saechao-Jimmeye MPH, Lead Program Coordinator, Nursing and Health Sciences at Hartnell. “It was so inspiring and refreshing to see such engagement from the students last year. I’m honored to be a part of what’s ahead.”