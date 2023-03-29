Salinas man sentenced to 50 years in prison for five counts of child molestation

SALINAS, Calif. (KION0-TV)- A Salinas man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being found guilty of five counts of child molestation, announced Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni on Wednesday.

These five counts of forcible lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age are considered violent strikes, so Angel De Jesus Carmonona, 31, will have to register as a sex offender for life.

De Jesus Carmonona had sexually assaulted Jane Doe, who he was living with, over several years, said Pacioni. In May of 2022, his victim told her mother about the sexual abuse that had happened since she was nine years old.

The mother believed her daughter, confronted De Jesus Carmonona and recorded him admitting to what he did to Jane Doe. As part of a plea, De Jesus Carmonona admitted he took advantage of a position of trust to commit these crimes, said Pacioni.

Judge Hulsey commended Jane Doe for having the courage to disclose what happened to her and said, "she is going to survive, and she is going to have a bright future.”