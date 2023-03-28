Tree trimming taking place on Clubhouse Drive in Aptos

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Santa Cruz Department of Community Development and Infrastructure said that rescheduled tree work will be taking place on Clubhouse Drive in Aptos depending on weather conditions.

Department officials said that the tree work will take place on Wednesday April 5th from 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The road will be closed on 625 Clubhouse Drive which is right next to Seascape Golf Club.

A detour will be available via Santa Marguarita Drive to Monterey Drive and Alta Drive. The County Public Works department said that they would like drivers to avoid this area if possible or be prepared for delays.