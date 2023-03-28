Emergency Sewer replacement project continues on Seacliff Drive

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sanitation District will be extending their working hours for the emergency Seacliff Drive sewer replacement project.

Crews will continue to perform the replacement of the broken sewer main on Seacliff Drive,

between Cross Way and Longleaf Lane. The hours crews will be working on the broken sewer main will be Monday thru Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Officials say that that portion of Seacliff Drive may be closed as needed to perform the required work. Drivers should expect detours on the road.

Depending on the weather conditions, the work is expected to continue through the end of April.