County shares resources available for residents at the Local Assistance Center

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON MARCH 29, 2023 AT 5:06 PM- Monterey County officials shared an updated on resources that are available at the Local Assistance Center.

The center is located at the Watsonville Veterans Memorial Building on 215 East Beach Street. The center is going to be open until Friday April 7th.

Here are a list of state and county agencies that will be there at the Local Assistance Center throughout the week.

There will also be other community agencies at the assistance center.

The Pajaro Community Development Corporation, Community Bridges, Catholic Charites and the American Red Cross.

For more information on the assistance center, click here.

Local Assistance Center to open up at Watsonville for people impacted by Pajaro levee breach

Monterey County officials announced that a local assistance center will be opening on Wednesday for people who were affected by the Pajaro Levee breach that occurred on March 10.

The center will be located at the Watsonville Veterans Memorial Hall Building at 215 East Beach Street. The facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will numerous county agencies that will be at the assistance center to help out residents. Some of those agencies include Monterey County Behavioral Health Department, Monterey County Public Works Department and Monterey County Civil Rights Office.

If you want to know which agencies will be at the assistance center, click here.