Monterey Bay F.C. facing Central Valley Fuego FC in second round of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Monterey Bay F.C.

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Although Monterey Bay F.C. just begun their second season in the USL, they will get another shot in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The Union will be taking on the Central Valley Fuego FC of USL League One on Wednesday April 5th in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The game will be at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Soccer Stadium on the Fresno State University campus. The Fuego have yet to play a game this season in USL League One.

The Crisp and Kelp crashed out of the second round of the U.S. Open Cup last season. The game will not be televised but you will be able to follow along on Monterey Bay F.C.'s Twitter account. You can also follow along on the club's website.

The Union will welcome San Antonio FC to Cardinale Stadium on April 1st. Kickoff is at 7 pm and you can watch the game on our sister station FOX 35.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

