Mother and three children rescued from car swept into river in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Luis Obispo County Sherriff's Office said they helped with a rescue of a woman and her three children Thursday afternoon.

Deputies received word at 6:15 p.m. of a vehicle at the Estrella River low-water crossing on North River Road in San Miguel. Deputies said the woman had gone around road closed signs and attempted to cross through moving water, when her vehicle was swept off the road and into the river.

CAL FIRE and San Miguel Fire were responding when deputies arrived and were trying to save the children through the waist-deep raging river. The mother was also taken to safety.

"The Sheriff's Office would like to urge our community to follow the law and abide by road closures," said deputies. "Don't put your life or the lives of others at risk by circumventing warning signs."