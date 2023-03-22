Woman stuck in Boulder Creek overnight with dementia patient, walks to safety

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- The latest storms have ravaged California, creating tornados in South California and Thunderstorm Warnings on the Monterey Peninsula. Santa Cruz had hundreds of trees fall Tuesday, forcing several closed roads.

A woman named Veronica shared her story on social media, claiming she was stuck in Boulder Creek for 24 hours with a dementia patient. She said there was no power or service, and they had to use neighbors' Wi-Fi in the rain.

Well here’s my Santa Cruz storm story. Was stuck in Boulder creek for over 24 with my dementia patient. No power or service. Had to use the neighbors Wi-Fi in the rain. Finally got out this morning by WALKING! Only able to do so for an hour before they closed it @NativeSantaCruz pic.twitter.com/uPAN0XgZ0a — Veronica (@VarroVivyds) March 22, 2023

After walking, she finally got out this morning but could only do so for an hour before the road was closed again.