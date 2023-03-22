Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 5:22 PM
Published 5:20 PM

Woman stuck in Boulder Creek overnight with dementia patient, walks to safety

@VarroVivyds

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- The latest storms have ravaged California, creating tornados in South California and Thunderstorm Warnings on the Monterey Peninsula. Santa Cruz had hundreds of trees fall Tuesday, forcing several closed roads.

A woman named Veronica shared her story on social media, claiming she was stuck in Boulder Creek for 24 hours with a dementia patient. She said there was no power or service, and they had to use neighbors' Wi-Fi in the rain.

After walking, she finally got out this morning but could only do so for an hour before the road was closed again.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content