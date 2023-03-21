Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 1:50 PM

Tree falls on home with mother and infant child inside in Marina

Marina Police

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said that a tree came down on a home shortly after a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the Monterey Peninsula.

A tree came down at around 12:40 p.m. on a home on the 200 block of Mortimer Lane. Police said that the upper portion of a tree had broken and landed on top of the residence with a mother and her infant child inside the home.

Police said no injuries were reported. The residence sustained moderate damages.

Please be cautious and avoid going outside.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content