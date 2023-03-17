CHP rescues woman attempting to cross flood waters with toddler

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol tells KION that a rescue had to occur Friday on Paulsen Road after a person tried to cross floodwaters.

The fire department also responded and rescued a parent and their 2-year-old child after their vehcile got stuck. CHP says this is the third call for rescue in that area since February.

CHP advises people, "PLEASE if you see flooded roadways, TURN AROUND and DO NOT DRIVE ACROSS. It’s not worth it!"