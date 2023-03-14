The Starbucks coffee chain opens a new branch in East Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KMUV-TV) - The Starbucks coffee chain will soon open its doors on Alisal Street. A very busy intersection where the businesses are mainly Hispanic. The chain already had that town in its sights, where the El Jalisciense restaurant was formerly located, which remained there for many years, according to the owner of the land.

According to public records, the company Wells Construccion Inc requested permits for the construction of the building in November 2022 located at 505 E. Alisal Street. Some local businesses and people from the community say they wondered about the sudden closure of the Jalisciense restaurant.

The owner of the land, Sal Jiménez, says that he had to relocate the owners of the restaurant since the contract between them was about to end. El Jalisciense relocated to Fremont Blvd., in Seaside, since it was the only location available that could meet the requirements of a food restaurant and be able to offer self-service.

“It was a very difficult decision to let the restaurant go, but the Starbucks corporation offered to rebuild the entire property from scratch,” Sal said. “The company invested about $1 million to rebuild the restaurant.”

The Starbucks chain has created these new branches based on its expansion program for disadvantaged communities in the United States, as reported by the corporation in a statement at the beginning of 2020.

"Starbucks plans to operate 100 stores by 2025 in underrepresented neighborhoods across the country as part of the expanded Community Stores program, working with nonprofit organizations and civic leaders to fuel economic growth."

Starbucks Corporation