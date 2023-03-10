Skip to Content
Two arrested in string of burglaries in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-V)- Greenfield Police said they arrested two in relation to a string of 10 vehicle burglaries reported in the past several days. These break-ins would occur late at night or during the early morning hours.

Police said they spotted James Otuafi, 29, and Carlos Soosemea, 27, both of Soledad trying to break into another vehicle Thursday night. Both were detained and later arrested for possession of stolen property and vehicle tampering.

Both suspects were also felons on probation for vehicle theft.

