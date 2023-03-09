Caltrans awards $225 million for local safety projects

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday, Caltrans announced that they will be awarding $225 million for local projects designed to reduce traffic deaths which include multiple projects in Santa Cruz and Monterey County.

Officals said the funding was provided by the federal federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP).

Caltrans director Tony Tavares said the funding will enhance systemwide safety features on these projects.

"This moves us closer to our vision of reaching zero fatalities and serious injuries on roadways throughout the state by 2050.”

Here are the projects in Monterey and Santa Cruz county that received funding.

Monterey County- $1.3 million will be going towards installing sidewalks and streetlights on San Juan Grade Road between Boronda Road and 600 feet north of Van Buren Avenue in Salinas. It will also include installation of radar feedback signs at the road transitions from a rural highway to an urban arterial.

Santa Cruz County- $249,000 will be going towards the installation of signage, striping and rectangular rapid flashing beacons at various non-signalized intersections at five locations in Santa Cruz.

A total of 282 projects from 155 local agencies will receive HSIP funds for safety enhancements that include pedestrian crossing enhancements, bike safety improvements and new traffic signals.