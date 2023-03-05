City of Monterey asking for community input on future housing projects

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey is asking for community input to build new housing projects.

The city is required by law to plan on building 3,654 new homes over the next eight years. This is in order to accommodate current and projected need.

City officials said they needed a new thoughtful strategy to build new housing delvopments within the city for multiple reasons. There is little vacant land in the city to build new housing developments and the risk of flooding and wildfires in certain areas.

An online survey has opened on the city's website and is only for people who live and work in Monterey. The survey will help city officials plan where new housing, employment and shopping should be located.

The survey will be open until March 31 and will have options to provide more input. You can access the survey here.