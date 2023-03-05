Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 11:57 AM
Published 11:42 AM

All Saints Day School sixth grader wins Monterey County Spelling Bee

2023 Monterey County Spelling Bee Champion Morgan Harms with his parent
Sarah Barnhart/MCOE
2023 Monterey County Spelling Bee Champion Morgan Harms with his parent

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County will be represented at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. this summer.

Morgan Harms, a sixth grade student who attends the All Saints Day School in Carmel won the Monterey County Spelling Bee on Saturday. 24 students from across the county participated in the spelling bee on Saturday which took place at the Monterey County Office of Education in Salinas.

The spelling bee lasted six rounds with Harms spelling campanology correctly to punch his ticket to the nation's capital

Ryan Ferguson who attends San Carlos School in Monterey finished in second. Marina Hutardo who attends Santa Catalina School in Monterey finished in third.

From left to right, Monterey County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Deneen Guss, champion Morgan Harms, Runner-Up Ryan Fergurson, third place finisher Marina Hutardo, Monterey County Assistant Superintendent Dr. Caryn Lewis. Photo courtesy of Sarah Barnhart/MCOE

Harms will now represent Monterey County at the Scripps National Spelling Bee which takes place on May 30 to June 1. MCOE officials said community partners will sponsor airfare, hotel and travel expanses for Morgan and his parent.

He also received a collegiate dictionary from Merriam Webster, a $300 cash prize, gift cards and a champion trophy.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content