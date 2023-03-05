All Saints Day School sixth grader wins Monterey County Spelling Bee

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County will be represented at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. this summer.

Morgan Harms, a sixth grade student who attends the All Saints Day School in Carmel won the Monterey County Spelling Bee on Saturday. 24 students from across the county participated in the spelling bee on Saturday which took place at the Monterey County Office of Education in Salinas.

The spelling bee lasted six rounds with Harms spelling campanology correctly to punch his ticket to the nation's capital

Ryan Ferguson who attends San Carlos School in Monterey finished in second. Marina Hutardo who attends Santa Catalina School in Monterey finished in third.

From left to right, Monterey County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Deneen Guss, champion Morgan Harms, Runner-Up Ryan Fergurson, third place finisher Marina Hutardo, Monterey County Assistant Superintendent Dr. Caryn Lewis. Photo courtesy of Sarah Barnhart/MCOE

Harms will now represent Monterey County at the Scripps National Spelling Bee which takes place on May 30 to June 1. MCOE officials said community partners will sponsor airfare, hotel and travel expanses for Morgan and his parent.

He also received a collegiate dictionary from Merriam Webster, a $300 cash prize, gift cards and a champion trophy.