Tentative agreement made between Salinas City Elementary School District and staff

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Salinas City Elementary District is one step closer to staffing its classrooms.

A tentative agreement was made between the district and the Salinas Elementary Teachers' Council. According to the President of the Salinas Elementary Teachers' Council Pamela Conner, this deal includes several things like increases in pay and hour changes.

"It's really going to be a boom for some of those who are struggling with living here," Conner said. "You know, some people are like, who? I think I can actually make it another year living in the Salinas, Monterey County area."

According to the union before this agreement, the district was the lowest paying district statewide when compared to 20 similar ones.

This new deal allows teachers to afford the cost of living here considering those other districts had a lower cost of living and still made more.

Salinas City Elementary District is proud to be able to please its current staff while also being able to afford to hire new ones.

According to a statement from the District Superintendent Rebeca Andrade said in part quote:

"I appreciate the Board's direction and support for this T.A. as an investment in our future. It allows the District to recruit and retain good teachers to our District."

The possibility of adding new staff provides some hope to current employees.

"We have to make sure that Salinas stays affordable," Conner said. "Therefore, it's desirable for people to live here and work here so that we have those resources for our kids and for our community."

Those pay raises include an additional assignment rate increase of 19 percent. For preschool educators, they'll see a restructured salary schedule increase of 17 percent.

The Salinas Elementary Teachers' Council members have until March 9th to vote on this tentative agreement.