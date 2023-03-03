DUI results in woman suffering major injuries in two-vehicle crash in Soquel

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol Santa Cruz said two people were injured Friday after a two-vehicle crash at the interaction of Soquel San Jose Road at Hilltop Road Friday morning.

CHP said Keller Alexander Stout, 31 of Soquel, was driving a 1997 Toyota southbound on Soquel San Jose Road at around 8:19 a.m. He was going at an unknown speed when he approached Hilltop Road with a 28-year-old female passenger from Ben Lomond.

At the same time, a 56-year-old man from Soquel was driving a 1995 Honda ahead of the Toyota at an unknown speed, said CHP. For an unknown reason, the Toyota veered into the northbound lane of Soquel San Jose Road going southbound.

CHP said Stout drove to the right and crashed into the Honda in the southbound lane of Soquel San Jose Road. The Toyota then went west and crashed into a tree.

The female passenger was taken via air ambulance to Valley Medical Center for major injuries, according to CHP.

Stout was arrested for DUI, possession of a controlled substance and two firearms, said CHP. Stout suffered minor injuries, was taken to Dominican Hospital and was placed under arrest.

The driver of the Honda was not injured in the crash.