Salinas man convicted for duct taping foster mother

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that a 51 year-old-man has been convicted of elder abuse stemming from a case in May of 2022.

Clifford Meyer, 51, was convicted Thursday of false imprisonment of an elder adult, with two enhancements for great bodily injury of an elder adult, said Pacioni.

Salinas Police arrived after Meyer called 911 and said he tied up his foster mother because she had been scratching at her face. "The victim had no injuries except those which had been inflicted upon her by Meyer," said Pacioni.

Police found the victim with her mouth covered with duct tape and she had duct tape around her neck, said Pacioni. Her hands had been so tightly bound they were turning blue.

Jane Doe was taken to Natividad Medical Center for a laceration to the side of her head that required six staples, as well as injuries to the other side of her head and to her wrist, said police.

Meyer will be sentenced on March 30, 2023 and faces a max of 10 years in prison. This will be considered a "violent strike," said Pacioni.