today at 3:03 PM
Published 2:44 PM

Salinas twins reported missing are with mother who has custody

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Photos started bombarding social media over the weekend of two twin sisters who were "reported missing" and last seen of Delmonte and Rider in Salinas

Salinas Police shed light on this incident by saying they are aware of the situation and were looking for the girls to perform a wellness check. Police said the girls are with their mother who has legal custody of the two.

She is also known to be homeless and police were checking areas of Chinatown for the kids. Police added they took a missing persons report for the sisters, but are looking for them to see if they are being fed and are generally okay.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

