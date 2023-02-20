Skip to Content
Three lambs hurt, two killed, kept at Gonzales High School agriculture program

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gonzales Police are trying to find whoever is responsible for killing two sheep and injuring a third being kept at an agriculture grounds at Gonzales High School.

Police said on Saturday they were dispatched to the Gonzales High School 4-H Club ground at around 8:30 a.m. Police said they believe this to be an isolated incident carried out by a single person.

The injured lamb was taken to a local veterinarian hospital for treatment. The animals were all a part of the Gonzales High School club.

Gonzales Police is following up on multiple leads and reviewing surveillance video.

If you have any information, please contact the Gonzales Police Department at (831) 675-5010.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

