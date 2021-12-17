Llegan las primeras reacciones de “The Matrix Resurrections”

Alexandra Ferguson

(CNN) — ¿Qué píldora tomarás?, ¿la amas o la odias? “The Matrix Resurrections” recibió su primera tanda de reacciones e incluso la gente que la disfrutó es consciente de que no todo el mundo lo hará.

Emily VanDerWerff, crítica de Vox, se ha pronunciado al respecto.

There was a point in the middle of The Matrix Resurrections where I briefly thought it was the best movie ever made, and, like, I haven’t convinced myself it’s NOT? I lovvvvvvved it. A lotta people are gonna haaaaaaaate. My favorite kind of movie!! — Emily VanDerWerff (@emilyvdw) December 17, 2021

“Me encantó. Mucha gente la va a odiar”, tuiteó VanDerWerff. “¡Mi tipo de película favorita!”

Keanu Reeves revela por qué regresará para “Matrix 4”

El escritor de Yahoo Entertainment Ethan Alter tuiteó: “Absolutamente adoré la película, que se basa en lo que dejaron las secuelas de manera hermosa e inesperada, y presenta un mundo que es totalmente coherente con lo que vino antes y también lo abre a una serie de nuevas historias. Mis sinapsis llevan días disparando”.

Absolutely adored #TheMatrixResurrections, which builds on where the sequels left off in beautiful and unexpected ways, and presents a world that’s entirely consistent with what came before and also opens it up to a host of new stories. My synapses have been firing for days. pic.twitter.com/X16TuKK6Vc — Ethan Alter (@ethanalter) December 17, 2021

Sin embargo, no todo fueron rosas.

#TheMatrixResurrections is an almost 2.5-hour exposition dump with choppy action scenes reminiscent of the Bourne movies. It reuses far too much footage from previous installments and is meta to a fault. — Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) December 17, 2021

“#TheMatrixResurrections es un vertedero de exposiciones de casi dos horas y media con escenas de acción entrecortadas que recuerdan a las películas de Bourne”, tuiteó el crítico Jeff Nelson. “Reutiliza demasiado metraje de las anteriores entregas y es meta hasta la saciedad”.

La cuarta entrega de la franquicia Matrix reúne a las estrellas Keanu Reeves y Carrie-Anne Moss, que retoman sus papeles de Neo y Trinity.

“The Matrix Resurrections” llega a los cines y a HBO Max el 22 de diciembre.

— HBO Max es propiedad de la empresa matriz de CNN.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.