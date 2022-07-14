Skip to Content
Best minigolf in every state


Alabama: Pirate’s Island Adventure Golf, Gulf Shores


Alaska: Putters Wild, Anchorage

Arizona: Glow Putt Mini Golf, Scottsdale


Arkansas: Big Rock Mini Golf & Fun Park, Little Rock


California: Golf Gardens Miniature Golf, Avalon


Colorado: Adventure Golf & Raceway, Westminster

Connecticut: Matterhorn Mini Golf, Canton

Delaware: Riverwalk Mini Golf, Wilmington


Florida: Congo River Golf, Orlando


Georgia: 2nd Story Entertainment, Blue Ridge


Hawaii: Kauai Mini Golf & Botanical Gardens, Kilauea

Idaho: Outback Golf Park, Pocatello


Illinois: Par-King Skill Golf, Lincolnshire


Indiana: Walther’s Golf & Fun, Evansville


Iowa: Pirate Putt, Council Bluffs


Kansas: Field Station Dinosaurs, Derby


Kentucky: Maggie’s Jungle Golf & Jungle Run, Gilbertsville


Louisiana: City Putt, New Orleans

Maine: Schooner Miniature Golf, Saco


Maryland: Embers Island Miniature Golf, Ocean City


Massachusetts: Pirate’s Cove, South Yarmouth


Michigan: Miners Falls Mini Golf, Munising


Minnesota: Wildwedge Golf, Mini Golf, and Maze, Pequot Lakes


Mississippi: Bananas Mini-Golf & Arcade, Gulfport


Missouri: Greatest Adventures Mini Golf, Branson


Montana: Golfing to the Sun Mini Golf, West Glacier


Nebraska: Outlaw Pizza, Ponca


Nevada: Twilight Zone by Monster Mini Golf, Las Vegas

New Hampshire: Chucksters, Hooksett


New Jersey: Congo Falls Adventure Golf, Ocean City


New Mexico: Hinkle Fun Center, Albuquerque

New York: Shipwreck Amusements, Cortland


North Carolina: Patio Playground Putt-Putt, Topsail Beach


North Dakota: The Putt District, Minot


Ohio: Alien Vacation Mini Golf Attraction, Medina


Oklahoma: Brickopolis, Oklahoma City


Oregon: Glowing Greens, Portland

Pennsylvania: Village Greens Miniature Golf, Strasburg


Rhode Island: Mulligan’s Island Golf & Entertainment, Cranston


South Carolina: Pirate’s Island Adventure Golf, Hilton Head


South Dakota: Putz n Glo Black Light Mini Golf, Rapid City


Tennessee: Toy Box Mini Golf, Pigeon Forge

Texas: Peter Pan Mini Golf, Austin


Utah: Fiesta Fun Family Fun Center, St. George


Vermont: Champ’s Trading Post Extreme Mini Golf, Addison


Virginia: Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf, Williamsburg


Washington: Flatstick Pub, Seattle

Washington DC: Swingers The Crazy Golf Club, Dupont Circle


West Virginia: Mountain State Miniature Golf, Beckley


Wisconsin: Red Putter Mini Golf, Ephraim


Wyoming: Cody City Park Miniature Golf Course, Cody

