Players with the most Stanley Cup wins
Christian Petersen // Getty Images
Sidney Crosby celebrates by hoisting the Stanley Cup after a victory
Denis Brodeur // Getty Images
#10. 15 players tied with 6 cups
Montreal Canadiens players hold the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the 1978 Stanley Cup Finals
Hy Peskin Archive // Getty Images
#9. Jean-Guy Talbot
Jean-Guy Talbot skates with the puck as other players defend
Denis Brodeur // Getty Images
#5. Jacques Lemaire (tie)
Jacques Lemaire and other players celebrate with the Stanley Cup
Bettmann // Getty Images
#5. Maurice Richard (tie)
Maurice Richard holding the Stanley Cup
B Bennett // Getty Images
#5. Red Kelly (tie)
Red Kelly battles for an airborne puck during the final game of the Stanley Cup
Focus On Sport // Getty Images
#5. Serge Savard (tie)
Serge Savard holds the Stanley Cup over his head
B Bennett // Getty Images
#4. Claude Provost
Claude Provost goes for the puck amid downed St. Louis Blues players
B Bennett // Getty Images
#2. Jean Beliveau (tie)
Jean Beliveau pours champagne into the Stanley Cup Trophy
B Bennett // Getty Images
#2. Yvan Cournoyer (tie)
Yvan Cournoyer poses for a photo with the Stanley Cup Trophy
Bettmann // Getty Images
#1. Henri Richard
Henri Richard cracks a drive past Chicago Black Hawks’ goalie during the Stanley Cup game
