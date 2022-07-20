States with the highest stroke death rate
A hospital emergency entrance in front of a mountainous desert landscape.
#50. New York
Busy streets of New York City.
#49. Massachusetts
Aerial view of Boston, Massachusetts.
#48. Rhode Island
A red fishing boat on the water in front of homes.
#47. Connecticut
Pastel blue and green buildings on the water in New Haven, Connecticut.
#46. New Hampshire
Homes and buildings from the water in New Hampshire.
#45. Vermont
Aerial view of Rutland, Vermont.
#44. Montana
Missoula from Mount Sentinel.
#43. New Jersey
Atlantic City boardwalk shops and people.
#42. Arizona
Aerial view of Scottsdale, Arizona with palm trees in the foreground.
#41. Wyoming
Casper, Wyoming with snowy mountains in the distance.
#40. Iowa
Des Moines, Iowa skyline.
#39. Minnesota
Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota skyline.
#38. North Dakota
Fargo, North Dakota skyline.
#37. Maine
Sailboats on the Maine coast.
#36. Nebraska
A bridge and waterway going through Omaha, Nebraska.
#35. New Mexico
A quiet street in Santa Fe, New Mexico at dusk.
#34. South Dakota
Busy street of bars and restaurants in Deadwood, South Dakota.
#33. Wisconsin
Downtown Madison, Wisconsin with water on both sides.
#32. Washington
Aerial view of Seattle, Washington near the space needle.
#31. Colorado
Buildings in Telluride, Colorado with snow all around and mountains in the background.
#30. Utah
Colorful buildings at dusk in Ogden, Utah with snow-capped mountains in the distance.
#29. Kansas (tie)
Aerial view of downtown Wichita, Kansas.
#29. Pennsylvania (tie)
Historic brick buildings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
#27. Idaho
Busy street leading up to the Boise, Idaho Capitol.
#26. Alaska
Two people under the green northern lights in Alaska.
#25. Hawaii
People at the beach in Hawaii.
#24. California
Busy street in Hollywood, California.
#23. Nevada
Downtown Reno, NV against an orange and pink sunset.
#22. West Virginia
Several bridges crossing the Potomac River to Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia.
#21. Missouri
View of downtown Kansas City, Missouri from a high peak.
#20. Virginia
A Fredericksburg, Virginia sunrise aerial.
#19. Oregon
Portland, Oregon from above with mountains in the background.
#18. Illinois
The bean landmark crowded with people in Chicago.
#17. Oklahoma
Busy restaurants and bars on a waterway in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
#16. Texas
Aerial view of Austin, Texas.
#15. Indiana
Indianapolis, Indiana from the river.
#14. Florida (tie)
Boardwalk to the water lined with palm trees.
#14. Michigan (tie)
Aerial view of buildings and water in Traverse City, Michigan.
#12. Maryland
Ocean City, Maryland from the air.
#11. Arkansas
Little Rock, Arkansas from across the bridge.
#10. Kentucky
Rural Kentucky homes.
#9. North Carolina
Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina.
#8. Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia skyline.
#7. Tennessee
Gatlinburg, Tennessee from the air.
#6. Ohio
Downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
#5. South Carolina
Downtown Columbia, South Carolina skyline aerial.
#4. Louisiana
Boats on the water in New Orleans, Louisiana and downtown in the background.
#3. Delaware
Aerial view of water and buildings in Wilmington, Delaware.
#2. Alabama
Aerial view of Mobile, Alabama skyline.
#1. Mississippi
Downtown Jackson, Mississippi.