

Canva

States with the highest stroke death rate

A hospital emergency entrance in front of a mountainous desert landscape.



Canva

#50. New York

Busy streets of New York City.



Canva

#49. Massachusetts

Aerial view of Boston, Massachusetts.



Canva

#48. Rhode Island

A red fishing boat on the water in front of homes.



Canva

#47. Connecticut

Pastel blue and green buildings on the water in New Haven, Connecticut.



Canva

#46. New Hampshire

Homes and buildings from the water in New Hampshire.



Canva

#45. Vermont

Aerial view of Rutland, Vermont.



Canva

#44. Montana

Missoula from Mount Sentinel.



Canva

#43. New Jersey

Atlantic City boardwalk shops and people.



Canva

#42. Arizona

Aerial view of Scottsdale, Arizona with palm trees in the foreground.



Canva

#41. Wyoming

Casper, Wyoming with snowy mountains in the distance.



Canva

#40. Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa skyline.



Canva

#39. Minnesota

Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota skyline.



Canva

#38. North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota skyline.



Canva

#37. Maine

Sailboats on the Maine coast.



Canva

#36. Nebraska

A bridge and waterway going through Omaha, Nebraska.



Canva

#35. New Mexico

A quiet street in Santa Fe, New Mexico at dusk.



Canva

#34. South Dakota

Busy street of bars and restaurants in Deadwood, South Dakota.



Canva

#33. Wisconsin

Downtown Madison, Wisconsin with water on both sides.



Canva

#32. Washington

Aerial view of Seattle, Washington near the space needle.



Canva

#31. Colorado

Buildings in Telluride, Colorado with snow all around and mountains in the background.



Canva

#30. Utah

Colorful buildings at dusk in Ogden, Utah with snow-capped mountains in the distance.



Canva

#29. Kansas (tie)

Aerial view of downtown Wichita, Kansas.



Canva

#29. Pennsylvania (tie)

Historic brick buildings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Canva

#27. Idaho

Busy street leading up to the Boise, Idaho Capitol.



Canva

#26. Alaska

Two people under the green northern lights in Alaska.



Canva

#25. Hawaii

People at the beach in Hawaii.



Canva

#24. California

Busy street in Hollywood, California.



Canva

#23. Nevada

Downtown Reno, NV against an orange and pink sunset.



Canva

#22. West Virginia

Several bridges crossing the Potomac River to Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia.



Canva

#21. Missouri

View of downtown Kansas City, Missouri from a high peak.



Canva

#20. Virginia

A Fredericksburg, Virginia sunrise aerial.



Canva

#19. Oregon

Portland, Oregon from above with mountains in the background.



Canva

#18. Illinois

The bean landmark crowded with people in Chicago.



Canva

#17. Oklahoma

Busy restaurants and bars on a waterway in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.



Canva

#16. Texas

Aerial view of Austin, Texas.



Canva

#15. Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana from the river.



Canva

#14. Florida (tie)

Boardwalk to the water lined with palm trees.



Canva

#14. Michigan (tie)

Aerial view of buildings and water in Traverse City, Michigan.



Canva

#12. Maryland

Ocean City, Maryland from the air.



Canva

#11. Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas from across the bridge.



Canva

#10. Kentucky

Rural Kentucky homes.



Canva

#9. North Carolina

Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina.



Canva

#8. Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia skyline.



Canva

#7. Tennessee

Gatlinburg, Tennessee from the air.



Canva

#6. Ohio

Downtown Cleveland, Ohio.



Canva

#5. South Carolina

Downtown Columbia, South Carolina skyline aerial.



Canva

#4. Louisiana

Boats on the water in New Orleans, Louisiana and downtown in the background.



Canva

#3. Delaware

Aerial view of water and buildings in Wilmington, Delaware.



Canva

#2. Alabama

Aerial view of Mobile, Alabama skyline.



Canva

#1. Mississippi

Downtown Jackson, Mississippi.