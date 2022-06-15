

r.classen // Shutterstock

Smart devices that could improve the lives of people with disabilities

Voice controlled speaker on table



antoniodiaz // Shutterstock

Voice assistants

Blind man using the voice assistant on his phone



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Video doorbell

Male delivery driver ringing video door bell



Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

Smart locks

Homeowner unlocking front door using a touchscreen device



nullplus // Shutterstock

Smart light bulbs

Man controlling lights with an app



Andrew Angelov // Shutterstock

Robotic vacuum cleaners

Robotic vacuum cleaner on laminate wood floor



aslysun // Shutterstock

Smart security systems

Rear view of woman with smart home tablet



Dragon Images // Shutterstock

Smart watch

Close-up of checking pulse on smart watch



Charles Brutlag // Shutterstock

Smart smoke detector

Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm and app



Juan Ci // Shutterstock

Video-conferencing devices

White Amazon Alexa Echo Show 8 in a living room



RossHelen // Shutterstock

Smart sensors

Woman standing in the room with motion sensor mounted on the wall