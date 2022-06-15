10 tips for managing insomnia
megaflopp // Shutterstock
10 tips for managing insomnia
Woman hitting alarm from bed.
Erickson Stock // Shutterstock
Consult with your doctor to rule out underlying medical causes
A doctor listens to a patient’s lungs using a stethoscope on her back.
Maria Symchych // Shutterstock
Keep a sleep journal to record your nighttime patterns
A woman writing in her journal in bed.
Canva
Avoid stimulation from caffeine, alcohol, and nicotine
Coffees and soda from above.
Stock-Asso // Shutterstock
Create a sleep-friendly bedroom
Woman sleeping peacefully in bed.
Canva
Reduce screen time and blue light exposure before bed
Woman with sleep mask on in dark room.
Lasse Ansaharju // Shutterstock
Relax before bed
Man reading in bed.
Bangkok Click Studio // Shutterstock
Try using mindfulness techniques like body scanning and deep breathing
Man seated in meditation on bed.
Canva
Try cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Session.
Kosim Shukurov // Shutterstock
Avoid overusing naps
Woman asleep on the couch.
Canva
Ask your doctor about supplements or medications
Woman on the edge of the bed looking at a prescription and holding a glass of water.
Comments