Highest-paying jobs in San Francisco that don’t require a college degree

From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in San Francisco that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $81,020

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,440

– Employment: 10,390

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($102,210)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($89,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($81,550)

– Job description: Install, adjust, or maintain mobile electronics communication equipment, including sound, sonar, security, navigation, and surveillance systems on trains, watercraft, or other mobile equipment.



#49. Glaziers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $81,240

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,970

– Employment: 52,190

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($89,250)

— Salem, OR ($85,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,240)

– Job description: Install glass in windows, skylights, store fronts, and display cases, or on surfaces, such as building fronts, interior walls, ceilings, and tabletops.



#48. Correctional officers and jailers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $83,050

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,800

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($85,850)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($84,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,050)

– Job description: Guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions in accordance with established regulations and procedures. May guard prisoners in transit between jail, courtroom, prison, or other point. Includes deputy sheriffs and police who spend the majority of their time guarding prisoners in correctional institutions.



#47. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $83,220

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,010

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,330)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($95,140)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($85,480)

– Job description: Develop programs to control machining or processing of materials by automatic machine tools, equipment, or systems. May also set up, operate, or maintain equipment.



#46. Meter readers, utilities

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $84,560

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,160

– Employment: 26,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($84,560)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($76,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($71,420)

– Job description: Read meter and record consumption of electricity, gas, water, or steam.



#45. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $84,580

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 16,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.



#44. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $84,660

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.



#43. Millwrights

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $85,090

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.



#42. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $85,380

– #117 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,450

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.



#41. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $86,180

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.



#40. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $86,240

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,470

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– Employment: 128,300

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.



#39. Boilermakers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $87,050

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,430

– Employment: 14,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,050)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($87,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,050)

– Job description: Construct, assemble, maintain, and repair stationary steam boilers and boiler house auxiliaries. Align structures or plate sections to assemble boiler frame tanks or vats, following blueprints. Work involves use of hand and power tools, plumb bobs, levels, wedges, dogs, or turnbuckles. Assist in testing assembled vessels. Direct cleaning of boilers and boiler furnaces. Inspect and repair boiler fittings, such as safety valves, regulators, automatic-control mechanisms, water columns, and auxiliary machines.



#38. Postmasters and mail superintendents

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $87,480

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.



#37. Public safety telecommunicators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $88,100

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,800

– Employment: 93,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,100)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($79,340)

– Job description: Operate telephone, radio, or other communication systems to receive and communicate requests for emergency assistance at 9-1-1 public safety answering points and emergency operations centers. Take information from the public and other sources regarding crimes, threats, disturbances, acts of terrorism, fires, medical emergencies, and other public safety matters. May coordinate and provide information to law enforcement and emergency response personnel. May access sensitive databases and other information sources as needed. May provide additional instructions to callers based on knowledge of and certification in law enforcement, fire, or emergency medical procedures.



#36. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $88,360

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 23,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.



#35. Traffic technicians

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $88,490

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,140

– Employment: 7,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,490)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($76,870)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($65,580)

– Job description: Conduct field studies to determine traffic volume, speed, effectiveness of signals, adequacy of lighting, and other factors influencing traffic conditions, under direction of traffic engineer.



#34. Private detectives and investigators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $88,550

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,550)

— Fresno, CA ($79,220)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,960)

– Job description: Gather, analyze, compile, and report information regarding individuals or organizations to clients, or detect occurrences of unlawful acts or infractions of rules in private establishment.



#33. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $88,750

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,950

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.



#32. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $90,650

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,330

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.



#31. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $92,800

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510)

— Billings, MT ($95,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800)

– Job description: Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units. May specialize in controlling manifold and pumping systems, gauging or testing oil in storage tanks, or regulating the flow of oil into pipelines.



#30. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $92,810

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,820

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.



#29. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $94,350

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,130

– Employment: 2,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,120)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,350)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($93,500)

– Job description: Enforce fire regulations, inspect forest for fire hazards, and recommend forest fire prevention or control measures. May report forest fires and weather conditions.



#28. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $96,510

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 55,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

— Jackson, TN ($92,200)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

– Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.



#27. Pile driver operators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $97,650

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,880

– Employment: 3,820

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($106,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($106,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,650)

– Job description: Operate pile drivers mounted on skids, barges, crawler treads, or locomotive cranes to drive pilings for retaining walls, bulkheads, and foundations of structures such as buildings, bridges, and piers.



#26. Transportation inspectors

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,000

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.



#25. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,350

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,150

– Employment: 23,070

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($113,410)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($111,660)

— Anchorage, AK ($111,470)

– Job description: Inspect, test, repair, or maintain electrical equipment in generating stations, substations, and in-service relays.



#24. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $99,130

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,730)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,080)

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.



#23. Ship engineers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $100,170

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,110

– Employment: 7,480

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($100,170)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($95,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,380)

– Job description: Supervise and coordinate activities of crew engaged in operating and maintaining engines, boilers, deck machinery, and electrical, sanitary, and refrigeration equipment aboard ship.



#22. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $100,180

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,430

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.



#21. Power plant operators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $102,310

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)

— Redding, CA ($106,030)

– Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.



#20. Property, real estate, and community association managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $103,770

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,590

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).



#19. Construction and building inspectors

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $103,820

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,600

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.



#18. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $104,970

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.



#17. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $105,080

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)

– Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.



#16. Lodging managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $105,560

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.



#14 (tie). Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $106,100

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,500

– Employment: 40,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($84,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,360)

– Job description: Operate or tend machinery at surface mining site, equipped with scoops, shovels, or buckets to excavate and load loose materials.



#14 (tie). Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $106,100

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,540

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.



#13. Electricians

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $106,680

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,770

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.



#12. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $108,560

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,740

– Employment: 27,590

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($122,730)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($111,530)

— Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN ($111,140)

– Job description: Command or supervise operations of ships and water vessels, such as tugboats and ferryboats. Required to hold license issued by U.S. Coast Guard.



#11. Firefighters

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $109,480

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,360

– Employment: 311,350

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,480)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($105,670)

– Job description: Control and extinguish fires or respond to emergency situations where life, property, or the environment is at risk. Duties may include fire prevention, emergency medical service, hazardous material response, search and rescue, and disaster assistance.



#10. Insurance sales agents

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $109,540

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.



#9. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $110,440

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.



#8. Advertising sales agents

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $112,850

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,270

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.



#7. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $114,820

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.



#6. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $118,300

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,710

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,300)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($109,600)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($92,150)

– Job description: Use verbatim methods and equipment to capture, store, retrieve, and transcribe pretrial and trial proceedings or other information. Includes stenocaptioners who operate computerized stenographic captioning equipment to provide captions of live or prerecorded broadcasts for hearing-impaired viewers.



#5. Fire inspectors and investigators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $123,610

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,680

– Employment: 14,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,610)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($102,370)

– Job description: Inspect buildings to detect fire hazards and enforce local ordinances and state laws, or investigate and gather facts to determine cause of fires and explosions.



#4. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $123,830

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,780

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.



#3. Detectives and criminal investigators

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $127,380

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.



#2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $182,810

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.



#1. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

– Annual mean salary: $187,890

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.