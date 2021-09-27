stacker-San Francisco



People from these metros are finding new jobs in San Francisco

Jobs have long been one of the main reasons people move. But with the rise of remote working—pushed to greater heights by the COVID-19 pandemic—some people work for employers in new cities and states without ever leaving their original home. And sometimes a job in a new city or state is as simple as staying put but commuting to a new job that’s technically across state lines or in a different city than where you live. Still, with the majority of workers in America going into a physical building to work, many continue to move to new areas for new jobs. Seeing where people are coming from for new jobs—either physically or remotely—in a metro sheds light on an area’s job market. Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in the second quarter of 2020.



#20. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Washington in Q2 2020: 210

— #27 most common destination from Washington

– Started a new job in Washington from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 213

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 3 to Washington



#19. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Oxnard in Q2 2020: 231

— #6 most common destination from Oxnard

– Started a new job in Oxnard from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 222

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 9 to San Francisco



#18. Bakersfield, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Bakersfield in Q2 2020: 246

— #6 most common destination from Bakersfield

– Started a new job in Bakersfield from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 247

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to Bakersfield



#17. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Chicago in Q2 2020: 249

— #34 most common destination from Chicago

– Started a new job in Chicago from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 233

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 16 to San Francisco



#16. Napa, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Napa in Q2 2020: 302

— #2 most common destination from Napa

– Started a new job in Napa from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 376

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 74 to Napa



#15. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Santa Cruz in Q2 2020: 304

— #4 most common destination from Santa Cruz

– Started a new job in Santa Cruz from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 329

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 25 to Santa Cruz



#14. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Boston in Q2 2020: 310

— #17 most common destination from Boston

– Started a new job in Boston from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 181

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 129 to San Francisco



#13. Salinas, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Salinas in Q2 2020: 339

— #5 most common destination from Salinas

– Started a new job in Salinas from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 519

— 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 180 to Salinas



#12. Not in metropolitan area, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 345

— #3 most common destination from Not in metropolitan area

– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 441

— 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 96 to Not in metropolitan area



#11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Seattle in Q2 2020: 410

— #8 most common destination from Seattle

– Started a new job in Seattle from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 695

— 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 285 to Seattle



#10. Fresno, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Fresno in Q2 2020: 532

— #4 most common destination from Fresno

– Started a new job in Fresno from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 634

— 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 102 to Fresno



#9. Modesto, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Modesto in Q2 2020: 615

— #2 most common destination from Modesto

– Started a new job in Modesto from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 703

— 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 88 to Modesto



#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in San Francisco from New York in Q2 2020: 700

— #17 most common destination from New York

– Started a new job in New York from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 597

— 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 103 to San Francisco



#7. Vallejo, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Vallejo in Q2 2020: 870

— #1 most common destination from Vallejo

– Started a new job in Vallejo from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 887

— 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 17 to Vallejo



#6. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Santa Rosa in Q2 2020: 980

— #2 most common destination from Santa Rosa

– Started a new job in Santa Rosa from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 979

— 3.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 1 to San Francisco



#5. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Riverside in Q2 2020: 1,188

— #4 most common destination from Riverside

– Started a new job in Riverside from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 1,225

— 4.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 37 to Riverside



#4. Stockton, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Stockton in Q2 2020: 1,291

— #2 most common destination from Stockton

– Started a new job in Stockton from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 1,663

— 6.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 372 to Stockton



#3. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco from San Diego in Q2 2020: 1,682

— #4 most common destination from San Diego

– Started a new job in San Diego from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 1,540

— 6.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 142 to San Francisco



#2. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Sacramento in Q2 2020: 3,593

— #2 most common destination from Sacramento

– Started a new job in Sacramento from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 3,680

— 14.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 87 to Sacramento



#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 6,806

— #4 most common destination from Los Angeles

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 6,695

— 26.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 111 to San Francisco