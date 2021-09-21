stacker-San Francisco



Metros where people in San Francisco are getting new jobs

A metro’s job market has a big impact on whether people stay in a good job or leave for greener pastures where jobs may be more plentiful or where workers can find specific jobs in their industries. Areas with growing job markets like many spots in Texas are gaining residents, while states with sluggish markets experience brain drain as workers move to places that can support their careers. Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in the second quarter of 2020.



#20. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 252

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 117

— #13 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Net job flow: 135 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO



#19. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 272

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q2 2020: 108

— #5 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Net job flow: 164 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV



#18. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

– Started a new job in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 329

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA in Q2 2020: 304

— #2 most common destination from Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

– Net job flow: 25 to Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA



#17. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 360

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 174

— #8 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Net job flow: 186 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA



#16. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 361

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q2 2020: 179

— #27 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Net job flow: 182 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX



#15. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 366

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 181

— #14 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Net job flow: 185 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ



#14. Napa, CA

– Started a new job in Napa, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 376

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Napa, CA in Q2 2020: 302

— #0 most common destination from Napa, CA

– Net job flow: 74 to Napa, CA



#13. Salinas, CA

– Started a new job in Salinas, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 519

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Salinas, CA in Q2 2020: 339

— #3 most common destination from Salinas, CA

– Net job flow: 180 to Salinas, CA



#12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 597

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q2 2020: 700

— #15 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Net job flow: 103 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA



#11. Fresno, CA

– Started a new job in Fresno, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 634

— 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Fresno, CA in Q2 2020: 532

— #2 most common destination from Fresno, CA

– Net job flow: 102 to Fresno, CA



#10. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 695

— 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q2 2020: 410

— #6 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Net job flow: 285 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA



#9. Modesto, CA

– Started a new job in Modesto, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 703

— 1.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Modesto, CA in Q2 2020: 615

— #0 most common destination from Modesto, CA

– Net job flow: 88 to Modesto, CA



#8. Vallejo, CA

– Started a new job in Vallejo, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 887

— 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Vallejo, CA in Q2 2020: 870

— #-1 most common destination from Vallejo, CA

– Net job flow: 17 to Vallejo, CA



#7. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

– Started a new job in Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 979

— 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA in Q2 2020: 980

— #0 most common destination from Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

– Net job flow: 1 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA



#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

– Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 1,225

— 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q2 2020: 1,188

— #2 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

– Net job flow: 37 to Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA



#5. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 1,540

— 4.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 1,682

— #2 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Net job flow: 142 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA



#4. Stockton, CA

– Started a new job in Stockton, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 1,663

— 4.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Stockton, CA in Q2 2020: 1,291

— #0 most common destination from Stockton, CA

– Net job flow: 372 to Stockton, CA



#3. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

– Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 3,680

— 10.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q2 2020: 3,593

— #0 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

– Net job flow: 87 to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA



#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 6,695

— 18.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 6,806

— #2 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Net job flow: 111 to San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA



#1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q2 2020: 8,193

— 22.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q2 2020: 8,145

— #0 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Net job flow: 48 to San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA