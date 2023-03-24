

Evan El-Amin // Shutterstock

People in these 20 industries donated the most money to Donald Trump

Donald Trump during a speech at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Former President Donald Trump announced shortly after the midterm elections in November 2022 that he would seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. But this time, he faces new obstacles, among them investigations into his finances and into his attempts to remain in office despite losing the presidency.

The GOP’s poor outcome in the midterms presented another hurdle, with the supposed “red wave” never materializing, leading some political pundits to point the finger at Trump’s possibly waning influence with conservatives.

Just as troubling for Trump’s campaign as the erosion of influence is the loss of wealthy donors, many of whom are turning elsewhere. The network of conservative billionaire Charles Koch will back a Republican other than Trump, CNN reported. Stephen A. Schwarzman, chairman and CEO of private equity firm Blackstone, told Axios he is looking for a candidate from the GOP’s “new generation.” Hedge-fund billionaire Kenneth Griffin is supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a top potential GOP candidate who has still not officially announced his candidacy, and longtime Trump ally Ronald Lauder has said he will not help finance Trump’s run this time, according to CNBC.

As these deep-pocketed names look for other prospects, it’s worth taking a look at the groups and industries that donated most heavily to Trump during the 2020 election cycle.

Stacker compiled data from OpenSecrets to find the 20 industries that contributed the most to Trump’s 2020 campaign committee, as well as any super PACs or hybrid PACs working on his behalf. The “Republican or conservative” industry refers to other politicos’ PACs that have funneled money to the Trump Organization.

Some groups on this list may surprise you—the group that by far made the most in contributions and has increasingly become a significant force across the political landscape would seem to be the least likely, the most frugal, and the most suspicious. Others may seem obvious: With Trump repeatedly promising to repeal the Affordable Care Act and proposing spending reductions for Medicaid and Medicare, the appearance of the health services industry and HMOs might read as a foregone conclusion, as might the casino industry where Trump has long maintained allies, even if his own track record in this industry is less than stellar.

Click through the slides to find out which other groups were among Trump’s biggest backers.

Canva

#20. Crop production and basic processing

A young farmer standing on a field behind a tractor.

– Total donated in 2020: $6,679,052



Canva

#19. Pharmaceuticals/health products

A pharmacist pouring a bottle of pills into a plastic container.

– Total donated in 2020: $6,960,879



Canva

#18. Hospitals/nursing homes

A group of doctors speaking as they walk down a hospital hallway.

– Total donated in 2020: $7,290,381



Canva

#17. Lawyers/law firms

A lawyer talking to clients in their office.

– Total donated in 2020: $8,035,354



Canva

#16. Education

A professor solving a math equation on a blackboard.

– Total donated in 2020: $8,581,024

Canva

#15. General contractors

A general contractor holding a folder of notes at a construction site.

– Total donated in 2020: $8,612,861



Canva

#14. Civil servants/public officials

Firefighters using a hose to extinguish an industrial fire.

– Total donated in 2020: $9,256,185



Canva

#13. Miscellaneous manufacturing and distributing

Two workers at a manufacturing plant.

– Total donated in 2020: $9,800,740



Canva

#12. TV/movies/music

A director reviewing footage while on set.

– Total donated in 2020: $12,146,188



Canva

#11. Health professionals

Two physical therapists examining a patient’s leg.

– Total donated in 2020: $14,320,651

Canva

#10. Oil and gas

Oil rig workers using a wrench while working.

– Total donated in 2020: $14,918,409



Canva

#9. Miscellaneous business

A person’s hands typing on a laptop.

– Total donated in 2020: $16,731,700



Canva

#8. Securities and investment

An investment banker reviewing papers in their city office.

– Total donated in 2020: $20,457,226



Canva

#7. Nonprofit institutions

A minister giving a sermon during a religious service.

– Total donated in 2020: $24,639,884



Canva

#6. Miscellaneous finance

A financial worker scrolling on their laptop with one hand and using a calculator with the other.

– Total donated in 2020: $33,997,021

Canva

#5. Real estate

A real estate agent giving a family a tour of a home.

– Total donated in 2020: $34,881,832



Canva

#4. Republican/conservative

A politician speaking at a podium during their election campaign.

– Total donated in 2020: $39,042,801



WHYFRAME // Shutterstock

#3. Casinos/gambling

A croupier holding playing cards and gambling chips on table.

– Total donated in 2020: $46,406,624



Canva

#2. Health services/HMOs

A doctor providing health care services at a patient’s home.

– Total donated in 2020: $47,281,555



Canva

#1. Retired

A retired couple having coffee.

– Total donated in 2020: $263,340,842

