States with the most active-duty military members
Melissa Sue Gerrits // Getty Images
States with the most active-duty military members
A line of active duty Army soldiers in camouflage.
The largest army in the world as of 2022—with about 2 million active members—belongs to China, according to the CIA’s World Factbook; India holds the #2 spot with 1.5 million active-duty members. And the United States follows close behind with roughly 1.3 million service members on active duty—yet the nation’s military spending totals more than twice as much as China and India combined.
Active-duty service members are based around the world, but the vast majority of them—nearly 1.2 million—are stationed in the U.S. Stacker compiled a list of the states with the most active-duty military members using data from the Department of Defense 2021 Demographics Report: Profile of the Military Community.
There are active military members in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. But almost 50% of them—belonging to five of the six branches of the U.S. military—are stationed in five states: California, Virginia, Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia.
On the other extreme, eight states are home to fewer than 1,000 members (per state) of the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and the most recently created Space Force. All branches are part of the Defense Department.
The Coast Guard, which belongs to the Department of Homeland Security, wasn’t taken into account in this ranking, which also doesn’t include non-active-duty military members like those in the reserves and National Guard.
You may also like: Most expensive military weapons and programs
Canva
#51. West Virginia
A view across the water of Charleston, West Virginia.
– Number of active-duty military members: 123
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 7
Canva
#50. Vermont
Historic buildings in Montpelier.
– Number of active-duty military members: 127
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 20
Brianna Soukup/Portland Portland Press Herald // Getty Images
#49. Maine
New Navy sailors in blue shirts and khaki pants are sworn in by a sailor in white.
– Number of active-duty military members: 201
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 15
Canva
#48. Iowa
An aerial view of Iowa City.
– Number of active-duty military members: 231
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 7
Canva
#47. Minnesota
The downtown Minneapolis skyline.
– Number of active-duty military members: 522
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 9
You may also like: 100 actors who served in the military
Canva
#46. Wisconsin
The Capitol in downtown Madison.
– Number of active-duty military members: 747
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 13
Canva
#45. Oregon
An aerial view of downtown Portland with mountains in the background.
– Number of active-duty military members: 886
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 21
Canva
#44. Michigan
The Grand Rapids skyline.
– Number of active-duty military members: 969
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 10
Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket // Getty Images
#43. Indiana
A member of the Indiana National Guard wearing an American flag balaclava carries a box of food while helping workers in distributing food.
– Number of active-duty military members: 1,028
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 15
Canva
#42. New Hampshire
Homes and boats on the water in Portsmouth.
– Number of active-duty military members: 1,174
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 84
You may also like: 50 insights into the US military-industrial complex
Canva
#41. Massachusetts
An aerial view of downtown Boston on the water.
– Number of active-duty military members: 2,157
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.2%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 31
Canva
#40. Pennsylvania
Historic brick buildings in Lancaster.
– Number of active-duty military members: 2,208
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.2%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 17
Canva
#39. Tennessee
An aerial view of downtown Knoxville.
– Number of active-duty military members: 2,348
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.2%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 33
Canva
#38. Wyoming
An aerial view of Casper with mountains in the background.
– Number of active-duty military members: 3,176
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 546
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe // Getty Images
#37. Rhode Island
Military police wearing masks and gloves waiting at a checkpoint.
– Number of active-duty military members: 3,262
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 298
You may also like: 34 military terms and their meanings
Canva
#36. Montana
An aerial view of Billings in the foothills.
– Number of active-duty military members: 3,355
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 299
Canva
#35. South Dakota
An aerial view of Rapid City.
– Number of active-duty military members: 3,488
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 383
Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images
#34. Idaho
A line of women in camouflage and helmets aiming guns.
– Number of active-duty military members: 3,608
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 186
Canva
#33. Delaware
The Wilmington skyline.
– Number of active-duty military members: 3,623
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 356
Canva
#32. Arkansas
An elevated view of Fayetteville.
– Number of active-duty military members: 3,818
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 125
You may also like: Europe in photos before World War I
Canva
#31. Utah
Salt Lake City with snowy mountains in the background.
– Number of active-duty military members: 4,640
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.4%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 137
Canva
#30. Nebraska
The Omaha skyline.
– Number of active-duty military members: 6,362
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.5%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 323
Canva
#29. Connecticut
Historic buildings going downhill on a street in Greenwich.
– Number of active-duty military members: 6,385
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.5%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 176
Canva
#28. New Jersey
Aerial cityscape of Dover.
– Number of active-duty military members: 6,461
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.6%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 70
Canva
#27. Ohio
Columbus skyline.
– Number of active-duty military members: 6,605
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.6%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 56
You may also like: 30 iconic posters from World War II
Canva
#26. North Dakota
An American flag flying in downtown Grand Forks.
– Number of active-duty military members: 7,514
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.6%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 964
Canva
#25. Alabama
Aerial view of downtown Mobile.
– Number of active-duty military members: 7,786
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.7%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 153
Samuel Corum // Getty Images
#24. District of Columbia
National Guard soldiers are issued rifles in front of the U.S. Capitol.
– Number of active-duty military members: 8,972
– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.8%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 1,336
Canva
#23. Mississippi
Buildings in downtown Jackson.
– Number of active-duty military members: 11,446
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.0%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 389
Canva
#22. Nevada
An aerial view of Reno in the mountains.
– Number of active-duty military members: 12,373
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.1%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 389
You may also like: Best WWI movies of all time
Canva
#21. New Mexico
An aerial view of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
– Number of active-duty military members: 12,701
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.1%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 601
Canva
#20. Louisiana
Old trees and historic homes in New Orleans.
– Number of active-duty military members: 14,378
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.2%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 313
Canva
#19. Missouri
An overpass running through a forest with homes nestled in the foreground.
– Number of active-duty military members: 15,570
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 252
Canva
#18. Alaska
The Anchorage waterfront and skyline with snow-covered mountains in the background.
– Number of active-duty military members: 18,935
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.6%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 2,581
CAITLIN O’HARA/AFP // Getty Images
#17. Arizona
National Guard members listening to a speech.
– Number of active-duty military members: 19,019
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.6%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 258
You may also like: What 25 historic battlefields look like today
Canva
#16. New York
An armed forces recruitment center with a lit up American flag on a snowy day.
– Number of active-duty military members: 19,520
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.7%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 99
Canva
#15. Oklahoma
Historic buildings in a small town.
– Number of active-duty military members: 21,425
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.8%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 533
Canva
#14. Illinois
An aerial view of downtown Chicago on the water.
– Number of active-duty military members: 21,534
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.9%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 171
Canva
#13. Kansas
A street running through the small town of Salina.
– Number of active-duty military members: 21,663
– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.9%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 738
Canva
#12. Maryland
A historic building with a green dome and businesses on the water at the Naval Academy in Annapolis.
– Number of active-duty military members: 29,244
– Percent of total active-duty force: 2.5%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 474
You may also like: Can you answer these real ‘Jeopardy!’ questions about U.S. military history?
Canva
#11. Kentucky
An aerial view of downtown Louisville on the water.
– Number of active-duty military members: 35,064
– Percent of total active-duty force: 3.0%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 777
Canva
#10. South Carolina
An aerial view of colorful homes and buildings in Charleston.
– Number of active-duty military members: 37,467
– Percent of total active-duty force: 3.2%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 709
Canva
#9. Colorado
A faraway view of the skyline of Denver with homes in the foreground at sunset.
– Number of active-duty military members: 38,035
– Percent of total active-duty force: 3.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 651
Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images
#8. Hawaii
A sailor with flowers holds a little girl in sunglasses next to a ship.
– Number of active-duty military members: 40,539
– Percent of total active-duty force: 3.5%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 2,815
Canva
#7. Washington
Homes and businesses on a hill in Tacoma with mountains in the background.
– Number of active-duty military members: 61,771
– Percent of total active-duty force: 5.3%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 793
You may also like: 25 facts about nuclear weapons
Canva
#6. Florida
Historic buildings and palm trees lining a street.
– Number of active-duty military members: 64,318
– Percent of total active-duty force: 5.5%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 289
Canva
#5. Georgia
An aerial view of downtown Atlanta.
– Number of active-duty military members: 69,391
– Percent of total active-duty force: 6.0%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 636
Melissa Sue Gerrits // Getty Images
#4. North Carolina
Soldiers in a warehouse listening to instruction next to a large American flag.
– Number of active-duty military members: 99,135
– Percent of total active-duty force: 8.5%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 927
Canva
#3. Texas
An aerial view of Austin on a sunny day.
– Number of active-duty military members: 116,970
– Percent of total active-duty force: 10.1%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 390
Canva
#2. Virginia
Historic homes in Colonial Williamsburg.
– Number of active-duty military members: 126,529
– Percent of total active-duty force: 10.9%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 1,457
You may also like: A timeline of WWII, one of the most devastating conflicts in world history
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP // Getty Images
#1. California
A group of women in tan camouflage military gear.
– Number of active-duty military members: 157,639
– Percent of total active-duty force: 13.6%
– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 404