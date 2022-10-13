Can you guess which US city this ‘Jeopardy!’ clue is about?
Aerial view of Buffalo, New York
This was the first U.S. city to have an elevated train line … This city is home to the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade … The Disney World Resort opened in 1971 in this east coast city … In America’s nearly 250-year history, cities are one of the few parts of our society that have continued to grow, both in size and in number—and that makes for an almost endless amount of facts. Perfect for America’s most popular quiz show. Stacker compiled a list of “Jeopardy!” questions about U.S. cities using J! Archive.
Clue #1
– Clue: In the 1850s this “New” Massachusetts city was the whaling capital of the world
– Category: U.S.A.
– Value: $400
– Date episode aired: September 22, 1993
Answer #1
– Answer: New Bedford
Clue #2
– Clue: If you want to go to the Texas State Fair, head for this “big” city, not the state capital
– Category: AMERICANA
– Value: $1,000
– Date episode aired: February 13, 2008
Answer #2
– Answer: Dallas
Clue #3
– Clue: It’s the southernmost state capital
– Category: U.S. CITIES
– Value: DD: $1,000
– Date episode aired: December 21, 2004
Answer #3
– Answer: Honolulu
Clue #4
– Clue: This city on Lake Erie in Upstate New York was the last stop on the Underground Railroad in the 19th century
– Category: U.S. CITIES
– Value: $600
– Date episode aired: November 09, 2009
Answer #4
– Answer: Buffalo
Clue #5
– Clue: This state capital was named for the fourth president of the United States
– Category: U.S. PLACE NAMES
– Value: $400
– Date episode aired: June 01, 2017
Answer #5
– Answer: Madison
Clue #6
– Clue: Taking 40 years to build, the Mormon Temple was dedicated in this capital in 1893
– Category: STATE CAPITALS
– Value: $100
– Date episode aired: February 14, 1997
Answer #6
– Answer: Salt Lake City
Clue #7
– Clue: Rosa Parks helped make this city “The Birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement”
– Category: STATE CAPITALS
– Value: $800
– Date episode aired: January 09, 2006
Answer #7
– Answer: Montgomery
Clue #8
– Clue: The famous question “Will it play in” this Illinois city goes back to its Vaudeville days
– Category: MIDWESTERN CITIES
– Value: $1,000
– Date episode aired: June 29, 2004
Answer #8
– Answer: Peoria
Clue #9
– Clue: A seaport on Narragansett Bay
– Category: STATE CAPITAL FACTS
– Value: $1,000
– Date episode aired: April 25, 2018
Answer #9
– Answer: Providence
Clue #10
– Clue: In 1865 a Civil War battle took place in this “colorful” Texas city — a month after the war ended
– Category: DOUBLE-“L” WORDS
– Value: $800
– Date episode aired: May 23, 2003
Answer #10
– Answer: Brownsville
Clue #11
– Clue: In 1781 Felipe de Neve had trouble recruiting settlers to found this city despite promising them TV gigs & a Bel Air house-sit
– Category: THE 18th CENTURY
– Value: $400
– Date episode aired: February 22, 2022
Answer #11
– Answer: Los Angeles
Clue #12
– Clue: Daniel Burnham’s early 20th century plan for this city included Navy Pier
– Category: A JOURNEY OF YOUR PIERS
– Value: $600
– Date episode aired: June 06, 2018
Answer #12
– Answer: Chicago
Clue #13
– Clue: The 1,000-foot JPMorgan Chase Tower is the tallest building in this, Texas’ most populous city
– Category: U.S. BUILDINGS
– Value: $800
– Date episode aired: May 23, 2022
Answer #13
– Answer: Houston
Clue #14
– Clue: It succeeded Fort Whipple, Prescott, & Tucson as capital
– Category: STATE CAPITALS
– Value: $200
– Date episode aired: September 13, 1984
Answer #14
– Answer: Phoenix
Clue #15
– Clue: In 1800 the U.S. capital was moved to Washington, D.C. from this city
– Category: HISTORY
– Value: $400
– Date episode aired: September 28, 2020
Answer #15
– Answer: Philadelphia
Clue #16
– Clue: Fires raged for 3 days after this city’s 1906 earthquake
– Category: UP IN SMOKE
– Value: $300
– Date episode aired: May 01, 1998
Answer #16
– Answer: San Francisco
Clue #17
– Clue: This rainy city’s music festival is fittingly named Bumbershoot, a slang word for an umbrella
– Category: MUSIC FESTIVALS
– Value: $800
– Date episode aired: September 22, 2020
Answer #17
– Answer: Seattle
Clue #18
– Clue: Things to do in this city include seeing its mint that opened in 1906 & taking in a game at Coors Field
– Category: THE NON-COASTAL U.S.
– Value: $200
– Date episode aired: September 29, 2021
Answer #18
– Answer: Denver
Clue #19
– Clue: Cyrus Holliday helped found this city & became president of the railroad whose name included it
– Category: KANSAS
– Value: $400
– Date episode aired: February 15, 2005
Answer #19
– Answer: Topeka
Clue #20
– Clue: White granite from quarries near this New England capital was used in the Library of Congress
– Category: U.S. CITIES
– Value: $500
– Date episode aired: October 04, 1991
Answer #20
– Answer: Concord, New Hampshire
Clue #21
– Clue: With about 100,000 people, this seat of Yellowstone County is Montana’s most populous city
– Category: PUT IT ON MY “BILL”
– Value: $600
– Date episode aired: January 12, 2015
Answer #21
– Answer: Billings
Clue #22
– Clue: Middle Atlantic city that’s called “The Chemical Capital of the World”
– Category: TRADE CENTERS
– Value: $500
– Date episode aired: April 07, 1986
Answer #22
– Answer: Wilmington (Delaware)
Clue #23
– Clue: This capital’s St. John’s Church was the site of Patrick Henry’s “Liberty or Death” oration
– Category: STATE CAPITALS
– Value: $600
– Date episode aired: January 27, 2021
Answer #23
– Answer: Richmond
Clue #24
– Clue: Erupting several times in 1992, Mount Spurr has dumped ash on & remains a threat to this largest Alaska city
– Category: VOLCANO CITY USA
– Value: $800
– Date episode aired: June 11, 2021
Answer #24
– Answer: Anchorage
Clue #25
– Clue: Council Bluffs, Iowa lies across the Missouri from this Nebraska city & makes up part of its metro area
– Category: U.S. GEOGRAPHY
– Value: $800
– Date episode aired: April 10, 2015
Answer #25
– Answer: Omaha
Clue #26
– Clue: April 22, 1889 is the birthdate of this “City”, capital of the Sooner State
– Category: WHAT KIND OF PLACE IS THIS?
– Value: $400
– Date episode aired: April 08, 2022
Answer #26
– Answer: Oklahoma City
Clue #27
– Clue: During a layover at McCarran Airport in this city, you can do a little gambling right in the terminal
– Category: AIRPORTS
– Value: $400
– Date episode aired: November 16, 2021
Answer #27
– Answer: Las Vegas
Clue #28
– Clue: In the War of 1812 British general Sir Isaac Brock struck from Canada to capture this not-yet-Motor City
– Category: THE BRITISH ARE COMING!
– Value: $400
– Date episode aired: May 16, 2012
Answer #28
– Answer: Detroit
Clue #29
– Clue: Beale Street in this city has historically served as a magnet for blues musicians
– Category: STREETS OF AMERICA
– Value: $1,000
– Date episode aired: December 28, 2021
Answer #29
– Answer: Memphis
Clue #30
– Clue: Often called “the birthplace of jazz”, it’s also the birthplace of Harry Connick Jr.
– Category: MUSIC CITIES, USA
– Value: $800
– Date episode aired: April 25, 2016
Answer #30
– Answer: New Orleans
Clue #31
– Clue: Named for a president & developed around a ford in the St. Johns river, it’s Florida’s most populous city
– Category: FLORIDA GEOGRAPHY
– Value: $600
– Date episode aired: November 13, 2014
Answer #31
– Answer: Jacksonville