

Spencer Weiner/Los Angeles Times // Getty Images

How mortgage rates have changed since 1972

Close-up of a sign reading “Sold” in bright orange in front of a house and lawn full of boxes.



Extra Space Storage

Mortgage rates since 1972

A line chart showing mortgage rates since 1972.



Extra Space Storage

1970s

A line chart showing mortgage rates in the 1970s.



Extra Space Storage

1980s

A line chart showing mortgage rates in the 1980s.



Extra Space Storage

1990s

A line chart showing mortgage rates in the 1990s.



Extra Space Storage

2000s

A line chart showing mortgage rates in the 2000s.



Extra Space Storage

2010s

A line chart showing mortgage rates in the 2010s.