How your state is teaching kids financial literacy

Students in a classroom listen to their teacher



Many states include personal finance in standards for K-12 schools

Map of states where personal finance education is included in k-12 educational standards



Some school districts are required to offer personal finance education standards

Map of states where school districts must implement personal finance standards



Some states require each high school to offer personal finance topics

State map where high schools must offer personal finance topics



Some states require all high school students to take a personal finance class

State map where high school students must take personal finance coursework



4 states have standardized testing on personal finance

State map showing states with standardized testing for personal finance topics



6 states have implemented new personal finance education requirements within the past 2 years

A student’s hand takes notes at a desk in a classroom