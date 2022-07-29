How online shopping has changed during COVID-19
E-commerce sales grew by 43% during 2020
Globally, people began shopping online more, but spending less
Online grocery shopping took off
More consumers are switching brands
Shoppers are testing accessories, furniture, and more with augmented reality
Out-of-stock messages are more common
An estimated half of all US adults made a purchase on social media in 2022
People bought a lot more furniture online
People around the globe plan to keep shopping online
Omnichannel shopping appears to be the new normal
