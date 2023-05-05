

100 best albums of the 21st century

Kendrick Lamar performs at Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Entering the 21st century, music was just beginning to be consumed en masse online. CDs were still the main source to listen to tunes, but the rise of Napster and file-sharing networks would soon change the game. Along with this shift, musical styles and compositions also changed, and bands adjusted to a market that could consume music with the click of a mouse. More complex albums emerged, ones that tinkered with their own new technologies.

To chronicle the best albums from 2000 to the present date, Stacker compiled data on the top 100 albums of the 21st century according to Best Ever Albums, which ranks albums according to their appearance and performance on 40,000 editorial and data-based charts like Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Billboard, and more. For a more in-depth methodology, click here.

The list is heavy on indie rockers from Canada and the United States, and West Coast rappers that redefined hip-hop artistry. Many songs went on to be used in commercials and movie soundtracks, and one specific track on a revered album led to a lawsuit from Cat Stevens. Learn these backstories and more, like how much a landmark “Funeral” cost to produce, and the band that recorded its smash record in a farmhouse with walls lined with tin foil.

So get ready to craft a playlist of melodic love songs and danceable tunes that recreate the feeling of sweaty standing-room-only concerts in Brooklyn. Continue reading to find out if your favorite album released since 2000 made the list. Be sure to check out other similar Stacker stories like Best Grateful Dead albums of all time.

Additional writing by Olivia Monahan.



#100. ‘Titanic Rising’ by Weyes Blood

Weyes Blood performs live.

– Rank all-time: #354

– Rank in decade: #45

– Rank in year: #3

– Year: 2019

While Weyes Blood may be a name that isn’t considered “household” as of yet, the album “Titanic Rising” certainly put singer-songwriter Natalie Mering ever closer. Her critically acclaimed fourth album acts as an analysis on the impact of the internet, social media, and over-connectedness when it comes to love and connection, and the inability to understand others despite a world of information at everyone’s fingertips. Despite the heavy intonations of the album, in an interview with Pitchfork, Mering stated her plea that is the continuous thread featured throughout the album, “I want to make sure everybody feels like they deserve to be alive.”



#99. ‘The King of Limbs’ by Radiohead

Radiohead performs live on stage

– Rank all-time: #348

– Rank in decade: #44

– Rank in year: #5

– Year: 2011

Radiohead is one of the most critically acclaimed bands of the past 25 years for its ability to evolve and experiment, but “The King of Limbs” divided some critics at first. PopMatters poignantly wrote there’s always something more to Radiohead, and the album has gained more acceptance with age.



#98. ‘Chutes Too Narrow’ by The Shins

James Mercer of The Shins

– Rank all-time: #346

– Rank in decade: #55

– Rank in year: #5

– Year: 2003

Before The Shins received Natalie Portman’s approval as a band to change your life, they released 2003’s “Chutes Too Narrow.” Lead singer James Mercer was credited as showcasing a “brave voice and ebullient delivery” with songs about protest and ontogeny.



#97. ‘Third’ by Portishead

Beth Gibbons of Portishead performs at the Hammersmith Apollo.

– Rank all-time: #343

– Rank in decade: #54

– Rank in year: #4

– Year: 2008

“Third,” is the highly anticipated third album by the living legendary group Portishead, and as of 2023, its most recent—despite coming out 11 years after its last album. Considered a natural musical re-invention for the group, the album was a bit darker, far less dreamy, and a little more cynical than the band’s previous album endeavors, which is probably what earned it such a high ranking among critics and fans alike.



#96. ‘Brothers’ by The Black Keys

The Black Keys jam on stage

– Rank all-time: #341

– Rank in decade: #43

– Rank in year: #9

– Year: 2010

The Black Keys broke through with “Brothers” in 2010, which included production by Danger Mouse. The album brought home the group’s first Grammy, thanks to the upbeat rock jam “Tighten Up.”



#95. ‘xx’ by The xx

The xx in concert

– Rank all-time: #336

– Rank in decade: #53

– Rank in year: #3

– Year: 2009

The debut offering by The xx was described as brilliantly realized and contains not an inch of flab across its 11 songs. The sizzling LP was orchestrated by famous engineer Rodaidh McDonald, and seamlessly mixed R&B, rock, and electro.



#94. ‘Sea Change’ by Beck

Beck performs on stage

– Rank all-time: #334

– Rank in decade: #52

– Rank in year: #7

– Year: 2002

Beck was introduced to audiences as a “Loser” in 1994 but is now recognized as one of music’s most innovative artists. “Sea Change” was seen as a more serious, acoustic-tinged album, but that didn’t hurt Beck’s sales, as the album went certified gold. Beck was praised for his rich, often haunting, baritone on the album.



#93. ‘Untrue’ by Burial

Record playing on turntable.

– Rank all-time: #333

– Rank in decade: #51

– Rank in year: #8

– Year: 2007

Elusive electronic music producer Burial finds his way to this list by way of the 2007 album “Untrue,“ the follow-up to his self-titled debut album “Burial” in 2006. The artist maintained a behind-the-veil approach to this identity, and thus far has never done a live show despite a nearly two-decade career. The album is considered a departure from the drum and bass genre, placing raw emotions and musicality into music that is normally just thump and thunk.



#92. ‘The Age of Adz’ by Sufjan Stevens

Sufjan Stevens posing

– Rank all-time: #329

– Rank in decade: #42

– Rank in year: #8

– Year: 2010

Sufjan Stevens fans had to wait years for a follow-up full-length album to his critically acclaimed 2005 album “Illinois,” but “The Age of Adz” delivered with a new electronic sound. Stevens said he was sick of his previous musical style.



#91. ‘The Black Parade’ by My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance performs onstage.

– Rank all-time: #328

– Rank in decade: #50

– Rank in year: #5

– Year: 2006

If you were born anytime before 2000, you know the infamous sound, the infamous first chord of the piano forcefully played on My Chemical Romance’s “The Black Parade,” the lead single of the album that would become one of the most influential and well-known albums of the “emo” genre that flourished into the early-to-mid 2000s. The album was both dark and danceable, giving it the kind of mainstream appeal that put the album at the top of the charts, and on this list.



#90. ‘Oracular Spectacular’ by MGMT

MGMT live in concert

– Rank all-time: #323

– Rank in decade: #49

– Rank in year: #7

– Year: 2007

MGMT’s debut album introduced a funky, electronic style missing from music. “Oracular Spectacular” was labeled as complex, but brilliant, and songs like “Time to Pretend” became a staple at Brooklyn warehouse parties.



#89. ‘The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do’ by Fiona Apple

Fiona Apple plays the piano.

– Rank all-time: #315

– Rank in decade: #41

– Rank in year: #7

– Year: 2012

Fiona Apple doesn’t release music as much as most artists, but when she does it becomes a major event. The Los Angeles Times said this album is essential listening for anyone interested in popular music as art. The album was propelled by songs like “Werewolf,” which highlighted Apple’s unique voice with the sounds of children playing in the background.



#88. ‘Melodrama’ by Lorde

Lorde performs during her ‘Melodrama’ World Tour.

– Rank all-time: #313

– Rank in decade: #40

– Rank in year: #2

– Year: 2017

The second album by breakthrough New Zealand pop star Lorde, “Melodrama” found its way on this list for being a modern-day version of Fiona Apple’s “Tidal” in the sense that both albums gave listeners, especially listeners who identify as women, the ability to feel seen and heard in the midst of their complex emotions. Unlike Lorde’s debut album, “Melodrama” chose to peel back the layers of stardom and fame in order to show a more raw form of the artist and the music she creates.



#87. ‘White Blood Cells’ by The White Stripes

The White Stripes performing in concert

– Rank all-time: #312

– Rank in decade: #48

– Rank in year: #9

– Year: 2001

After years of bubblegum pop stars and nu-metal controlling airwaves, The White Stripes helped usher in a new era of rock. The single “Fell in Love With a Girl,” off “White Blood Cells,” was two minutes of intense, tightly woven guitar rock, accompanied by a groundbreaking video directed by Michel Gondry.



#86. ‘Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends’ by Coldplay

Coldplay onstage

– Rank all-time: #308

– Rank in decade: #47

– Rank in year: #3

– Year: 2008

Coldplay was already one of the world’s most popular rock bands, but 2008’s “Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends” catapulted it to a new level of stardom. With grand, orchestral songs like “Viva la Vida,” Coldplay crossed genres and had songs off the album remixed by the likes of Jay Z.



#85. ‘Trouble Will Find Me’ by The National

Matt Berninger of The National

– Rank all-time: #303

– Rank in decade: #39

– Rank in year: #7

– Year: 2013

The National’s sixth album was praised for its impeccable sequencing and playing off the group’s strengths. The lead single “Demons” emphasized lead singer Matt Berninger’s deep vocals and helped earn the band a Grammy nomination.



#84. ‘Let England Shake’ by PJ Harvey

PJ Harvey playing an autoharp

– Rank all-time: #300

– Rank in decade: #38

– Rank in year: #4

– Year: 2011

Although it was released in February 2011, music website Consequence of Sound immediately anointed “Let England Shake” as the album of the year. Many other publications would follow suit, and PJ Harvey won the prestigious Mercury Music Prize.



#83. ‘Atrocity Exhibition’ by Danny Brown

American rapper Danny Brown

– Rank all-time: #295

– Rank in decade: #37

– Rank in year: #5

– Year: 2016

Rapper Danny Brown’s fourth album “Atrocity Exhibition” featured Kendrick Lamar and B-Real, and production from hip-hop vets like The Alchemist. The album made many Best of 2016 lists and showcased Brown’s ability to rap over many styles of beats; he once said he could rap over two pots scraping each other.



#82. ‘You Forgot It in People’ by Broken Social Scene

Broken Social Scene poses outside

– Rank all-time: #292

– Rank in decade: #46

– Rank in year: #6

– Year: 2002

Canadian rock conglomerate Broken Social Scene introduced much of the world to singers like Feist and Emily Haines of Metric, and the two singers shine on this album. “Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl” is a wispy ballad by Haines, and Feist shines on the chorus for “Almost Crimes.” Many of the album’s songs provided the soundtrack for the Ryan Gosling film “Half Nelson.”



#81. ‘Toxicity’ by System of a Down

System of a Down posing for a photo

– Rank all-time: #291

– Rank in decade: #45

– Rank in year: #8

– Year: 2001

System of a Down’s second album went platinum, boosted by its trademark heavy metal sound and elements like jazz and Armenian music. The single “Chop Suey” remains a crowd-pleaser, and the band landed on the radar of acts outside of rock, like RZA of Wu-Tang Clan.



#80. ‘Twin Fantasy (Face to Face)’ by Car Seat Headrest

Car Seat Headrest in concert

– Rank all-time: #288

– Rank in decade: #36

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2018

When it comes to emotional, lovelorn indie rock gems, Will Toledo—aka Car Seat Headrest—is king. The sound of “Twin Fantasy” is more pioneering for Toledo musically, but it’s as recognizable as ever in its lyrical honesty in regard to the doomed gay romance narrative.



#79. ‘Norman F*cking Rockwell!’ by Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey performs on stage.

– Rank all-time: #285

– Rank in decade: #35

– Rank in year: #2

– Year: 2019

Already fairly deep into her musical career, Lana Del Rey released her fifth studio album, “Norman F*cking Rockwell!” at a time when the world itself felt like it was being viewed, captured, and perhaps written in a painfully different light instead of a polished image. Del Rey chose to honor that dichotomy and hypocrisy in this album, considered one of her deepest and most introspective by critics and fans alike. Fun fact—the mysterious man on the cover of the album is none other than Jack Nicholson’s grandson Duke.



#78. ‘I Love You, Honeybear’ by Father John Misty

Father John Misty onstage

– Rank all-time: #283

– Rank in decade: #34

– Rank in year: #4

– Year: 2015

This album by the former Fleet Foxes member contained many trademark folk sounds but was very much a concept album. It’s full of contrasts and is “so cynical it’s repulsive and so openhearted it hurts,” according to Pitchfork.



#77. ‘The Smile Sessions’ by The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys singing a song

– Rank all-time: #276

– Rank in decade: #33

– Rank in year: #3

– Year: 2011

Fifty years after their formation, The Beach Boys proved they could still deliver the goods. “The Smile Sessions,” released in 2011, was a box set centered around unreleased recordings from the 1960s. Spin called the tracks “part tribute, part cartoon, part dream.”



#76. ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ by Eminem

Eminem performs at a concert

– Rank all-time: #275

– Rank in decade: #44

– Rank in year: #6

– Year: 2000

Eminem’s second major label album went straight to the top of the charts and is now 10 times platinum. Splicing Dr. Dre’s beat-making mastery and Eminem’s personal lyrics, perhaps the album’s most noted song is “Stan,” a storytelling track about overzealous fandom that eventually led to its own dictionary definition.



#75. ‘Igor’ by Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator shows off a Grammy Award

– Rank all-time: #274

– Rank in decade: #32

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2019

As of August 2021, Tyler, The Creator’s queer anti-pop abstraction has officially gone platinum. Told like a story, the raw, expressive album is an explosion of new sounds from the all-encompassing artist that proves his unending desire to break through the limits of the genre.



#74. ‘Halcyon Digest’ by Deerhunter

Bradford Cox of Deerhunter performs

– Rank all-time: #265

– Rank in decade: #31

– Rank in year: #7

– Year: 2010

Bradford Cox has always been one of music’s most untethered songwriters, and he displayed his full range of artistry on “Halcyon Digest.” The album was described as creating a “lethargically gorgeous world” and “blissful.”



#73. ‘Black Holes and Revelations’ by Muse

Muse smiles for the camera

– Rank all-time: #264

– Rank in decade: #43

– Rank in year: #4

– Year: 2006

Twelve years after its formation, Muse had its biggest hit and the first album to reach the top of the U.K. charts with “Black Holes and Revelations.” The album combined rock, pop, and electronic elements and received wide acclaim, despite a low rating from the occasionally curmudgeonly Pitchfork.



#72. ‘Room on Fire’ by The Strokes

Nick Valensi of The Strokes plays the guitar

– Rank all-time: #263

– Rank in decade: #42

– Rank in year: #4

– Year: 2003

After their previous album set the music world ablaze, The Strokes showed musical maturity with 2003’s “Room on Fire.” The lead single “12:51” was an electro, synth-sounding hit, but tracks like “Reptilia” played true to the band’s rock roots.



#71. ‘Hospice’ by The Antlers

The Antlers perform onstage

– Rank all-time: #262

– Rank in decade: #41

– Rank in year: #2

– Year: 2009

The Antlers mixed horns, strings, and rock elements on “Hospice.” The album’s ambient feel was pitted as the antithesis of Bon Iver and featured vocals from Sharon Van Etten.



#70. ‘Late Registration’ by Kanye West

Kanye West wears wings at 2005 BET Awards

– Rank all-time: #261

– Rank in decade: #40

– Rank in year: #3

– Year: 2005

Kanye West altered the landscape of hip-hop with “The College Dropout” and his follow-up further changed the game. “Diamonds From Sierra Leone” was a poignant track where West debated with himself about the pull of flashing jewelry and coming to grips with the bloodshed caused by the diamond trade. The album featured an all-star cast of performers including Jamie Foxx, Lupe Fiasco, and Common.



#69. ‘Damn.’ by Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar sings onstage

– Rank all-time: #258

– Rank in decade: #30

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2017

Kendrick Lamar whetted appetites across the West Coast on his features with artists like The Game, and then lived up to expectations with his debut album “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City.” Lamar kept the momentum going with “Damn.,” which Rolling Stone called a brilliant combination of the timeless and the modern, the old school and the next level. For his work on “Damn.,” Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for music.



#68. ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare’ by Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys perform at a concert

– Rank all-time: #252

– Rank in decade: #39

– Rank in year: #6

– Year: 2007

Another popular 2000s rock band from across the pond, Arctic Monkeys had the fastest-selling debut album by a British rock band. “Favourite Worst Nightmare,” their second album, was released without bassist Andy Nicholson. Still, the Hartford Courant called the album “a dream come true.”



#67. ‘To Be Kind’ by Swans

Michael Gira of Swans plays a guitar

– Rank all-time: #250

– Rank in decade: #29

– Rank in year: #2

– Year: 2014

Swans began making music in 1982, but 2014’s “To Be Kind” was a triple LP masterpiece that introduced them to new audiences. Pitchfork called the album a mesmerizing spectacle.



#66. ‘Plastic Beach’ by Gorillaz

Gorillaz performs onstage

– Rank all-time: #247

– Rank in decade: #28

– Rank in year: #6

– Year: 2010

When Damon Albarn paused his career with Blur and launched Gorillaz, the result was electro-pop and hip-hop goodness. “Plastic Beach” centers heavily on environmental themes, and was called “a new benchmark for collaborative music as a whole,” by BBC Music.



#65. ‘Vampire Weekend’ by Vampire Weekend

Vampire Weekend members pose for a photo

– Rank all-time: #237

– Rank in decade: #38

– Rank in year: #2

– Year: 2008

Educated at Columbia University, Vampire Weekend seemed to keenly embrace its New York influences. Vibe noted that its self-titled album succeeded in putting the hips back in hipster, and the band’s low-key style immediately drew comparisons to Paul Simon.



#64. ‘An Awesome Wave’ by alt-J

Alt-J performs a song

– Rank all-time: #225

– Rank in decade: #27

– Rank in year: #6

– Year: 2012

Alt-J was founded in Leeds, in northern England, in 2007 and was often compared to Radiohead. Alt-J distinguished itself with “An Awesome Wave,” which was described as “exciting to listen to” and “a complete joy” thanks to its pop, art rock, and electronic elements.



#63. ‘Teens of Denial’ by Car Seat Headrest

Car Seat Headrest sing a song onstage

– Rank all-time: #215

– Rank in decade: #26

– Rank in year: #4

– Year: 2016

Not all indie rock bands with catchy names hail from Brooklyn, New York. Virginia’s Car Seat Headrest made a name for itself with this album that felt like a revival of indie rock from a decade earlier. The band received particular praise for its choruses.



#62. ‘Back to Black’ by Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse performs one of her songs

– Rank all-time: #212

– Rank in decade: #37

– Rank in year: #3

– Year: 2006

Amy Winehouse’s vintage singing style enraptured the masses in 2007, as she emerged as one of the best soul singers of her time. Tony Bennett and Nas were among the artists who came clamoring for collabs, thanks to “Back to Black,” which was her last studio album. Winehouse died in 2011.



#61. ‘… Like Clockwork’ by Queens of the Stone Age

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age onstage

– Rank all-time: #211

– Rank in decade: #25

– Rank in year: #6

– Year: 2013

This album featured new drummer Jon Theodore and featured work by Trent Reznor. Mojo called the album a rock classic. Lead vocalist Josh Homme built on his reputation as one of rock’s best frontmen with songs like “My God is the Sun” and “I Sat by the Ocean.”



#60. ‘Reflektor’ by Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire performs at a concert

– Rank all-time: #206

– Rank in decade: #24

– Rank in year: #5

– Year: 2013

Arcade Fire’s foray into double album territory was just as successful as its previous stand-alone LPs. “Reflektor” mixed rock with dance elements, and featured production by James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem.



#59. ‘The Money Store’ by Death Grips

MC Ride of Death Grips onstage

– Rank all-time: #205

– Rank in decade: #23

– Rank in year: #5

– Year: 2012

An experimental hip-hop landmark, “The Money Store” proved Death Grips wouldn’t become watered down after signing with a major label. The album was pure fun to many, “good at reminding you that you’re alive,” according to Pitchfork.



#58. ‘Parachutes’ by Coldplay

Coldplay band members pose for a photo

– Rank all-time: #204

– Rank in decade: #36

– Rank in year: #5

– Year: 2000

Coldplay’s debut album was helped immensely by the success of their single “Yellow,” a mellow tune that became the calling card style of lead singer Chris Martin. The song “Don’t Panic” was featured in the film “Garden State,” and “Parachutes” went on to sell more than 2 million albums.



#57. ‘Random Access Memories’ by Daft Punk

Daft Punk at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013.

– Rank all-time: #203

– Rank in decade: #22

– Rank in year: #4

– Year: 2013

Alongside Pharrell Williams, Daft Punk reached new levels of fame with “Get Lucky” off “Random Access Memories.” The disco/funk single received massive airplay and Grammy awards, and the album was both futuristic and an ode to early electronic eras.



#56. ‘Yeezus’ by Kanye West

Artist Kanye West

– Rank all-time: #200

– Rank in decade: #21

– Rank in year: #3

– Year: 2013

“Yeezus” was unlike anything produced by Kanye West, a hip-hop album with hard rock, industrial, and alternative elements. Toward the finish line, West called in Rick Rubin to put the finishing touches on the album, which included input from Travis Scott, Daft Punk, and No I.D.



#55. ‘Origin of Symmetry’ by Muse

Muse’s Matt Bellamy plays a guitar

– Rank all-time: #199

– Rank in decade: #35

– Rank in year: #7

– Year: 2001

Muse’s second album continued its rise in the rock world, adding elements of space rock and progressive rock. The album felt like it came from the perspective of an outsider, and featured a cover of Nina Simone’s version of “Feeling Good.”



#54. ‘Bloom’ by Beach House

Victoria Legrand of Beach House performs

– Rank all-time: #198

– Rank in decade: #20

– Rank in year: #4

– Year: 2012

The follow-up to the breakthrough “Teen Dream” was more spiritual than dreamy. Rolling Stone called “Bloom” an exquisite comfort, guided by singer Victoria Legrand’s angelic vocals.



#53. ‘This Is Happening’ by LCD Soundsystem

James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem sings onstage

– Rank all-time: #196

– Rank in decade: #19

– Rank in year: #5

– Year: 2010

James Murphy’s vocal skills were on full display on “This Is Happening,” showing greater depth and polish. The album is dedicated to Jerry Fuchs, who performed live with LCD Soundsystem.



#52. ‘Absolution’ by Muse

Muse bandmembers pose for a photo

– Rank all-time: #195

– Rank in decade: #34

– Rank in year: #3

– Year: 2003

Muse makes its third appearance on this list. “Absolution” has been called an elemental opus and a massive concept album thanks to its elaborate and dark sounds.



#51. ‘Hot Fuss’ by The Killers

The Killers sing at a concert

– Rank all-time: #194

– Rank in decade: #33

– Rank in year: #5

– Year: 2004

The Killers’ debut studio album featured the massive smash “Mr. Brightside.” Mixing post-punk, new wave, and rock sounds, The Killers were a breath of fresh air into the music scene in 2004. “Somebody Told Me,” their second single off the album, also charted well.



#50. ‘AM’ by Arctic Monkeys

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys sings a song

– Rank all-time: #191

– Rank in decade: #18

– Rank in year: #2

– Year: 2013

Arctic Monkeys reached new audiences with their hit “Do I Wanna Know?” off “AM.” The song includes catchy, classic guitar riffs, and a glam-like drum beat. The song also earned a Grammy nomination.



#49. ‘Lateralus’ by Tool

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan

– Rank all-time: #185

– Rank in decade: #32

– Rank in year: #6

– Year: 2001

Tool’s third album debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts, selling more than 550,000 albums. The metal-infused “Lateralus” is a long album, but Rolling Stone wrote that the songs aren’t rushed and it creates a “monster” of an album.



#48. ‘The Glow Pt. 2’ by The Microphones

Phil Elverum of Microphones performs a song in 2022.

– Rank all-time: #183

– Rank in decade: #31

– Rank in year: #5

– Year: 2001

A pop album by nature, “The Glow Pt. 2” also combined elements of lo-fi, folk, and indie rock. Pitchfork said it is an album that “simply must be listened to on headphones” due to its unique production.



#47. ‘Since I Left You’ by The Avalanches

The Avalanches pose for a photo

– Rank all-time: #180

– Rank in decade: #30

– Rank in year: #4

– Year: 2000

The Avalanches are an electronic group from Australia, and “Since I Left You” is their debut studio album. The album used more than 900 individual samples, including golf instructionals.



#46. ‘Ys’ by Joanna Newsom

Joanna Newsom plays a harp

– Rank all-time: #178

– Rank in decade: #29

– Rank in year: #2

– Year: 2006

Called brave and marvelous, Joanna Newsom’s second studio album received near-unanimous critical acclaim. Newsom’s folk sounds were ambitious and showcased her compositional training.



#45. ‘Vespertine’ by Bjork

Bjork performs in a red dress onstage

– Rank all-time: #175

– Rank in decade: #28

– Rank in year: #4

– Year: 2001

Björk has long been a darling of critics, but 2001’s “Vespertine” was considered timeless and her best album at the time. “Vespertine” utilized more classical instruments, and was called by Rolling Stone “the luxuriant Zen of the new minimalist techno.”



#44. ‘The College Dropout’ by Kanye West

Kanye West smiles for the camera

– Rank all-time: #172

– Rank in decade: #27

– Rank in year: #4

– Year: 2004

Kanye West’s debut album mixed soul samples and precise beat-making like few albums before it, and it skyrocketed West to fame. The New York Times ranked “The College Dropout” as the best pop album of 2004, thanks to songs like “Through the Wire” and “Jesus Walks.” Jay-Z, Talib Kweli, and Twista were among the featured guests on the album.



#43. ‘Bon Iver, Bon Iver’ by Bon Iver

Bon Iver sings a song

– Rank all-time: #168

– Rank in decade: #17

– Rank in year: #2

– Year: 2011

“Bon Iver” won a Grammy and was certified platinum in 2019. Bon Iver was credited for creating songs that break the listener’s heart with music that moves like a river, by Pitchfork.



#42. ‘Hail to the Thief’ by Radiohead

Radiohead lead singer Thom Yorke sings onstage

– Rank all-time: #167

– Rank in decade: #26

– Rank in year: #2

– Year: 2003

“Hail to the Thief” was defined by its electronic tones, a new sound for British rockers Radiohead. The album was seen as darker territory by a band redefining its boundaries. “2 + 2 = 5” was a highlight, one of many tracks produced by the revered Nigel Godrich.



#41. ‘Helplessness Blues’ by Fleet Foxes

Fleet Foxes perform at a concert

– Rank all-time: #164

– Rank in decade: #16

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2011

Weaving lyrical skill and sonic bombast, Fleet Foxes reached new heights with “Helplessness Blues.” The album had critics believing Fleet Foxes would become a staple in American folk music, with their innovation and dynamic range.



#40. ‘Lost in the Dream’ by The War On Drugs

Adam Granduciel of The War on Drugs points the crowd

– Rank all-time: #160

– Rank in decade: #15

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2014

“Lost in the Dream” is a throwback to 1980s Americana rock, but also features drum machines and starburst synths. The War on Drugs combined harmonicas, saxophones, and acoustic guitars like few bands before.



#39. ‘Neon Bible’ by Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire play at a concert

– Rank all-time: #156

– Rank in decade: #25

– Rank in year: #5

– Year: 2007

Lauded as a “magical kingdom of noise” and transcendent, Arcade Fire’s second album elevated it to the top of the indie rock mountain. The album was inspired by lead singer Win Butler’s childhood nightmares, but he became recognized as one of rock’s best songwriters. Butler, a huge basketball fan, lived out a dream years later when he got to compete during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend festivities.



#38. ‘American Idiot’ by Green Day

Green Day perform onstage

– Rank all-time: #155

– Rank in decade: #24

– Rank in year: #3

– Year: 2004

Green Day continued its punk rock ways with “American Idiot,” which had several successful singles including “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.” The album won a Grammy for best rock album and the music from “American Idiot” inspired a Broadway musical.



#37. ‘Channel Orange’ by Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean struts around the stage

– Rank all-time: #153

– Rank in decade: #14

– Rank in year: #3

– Year: 2012

Frank Ocean proved he was a wildly original talent on 2012’s “Channel Orange,” described as a “headphone masterpiece.” Ocean’s R&B blended jazz and funk, and he meticulously crooned about the pain of heartbreak in songs like “Thinkin Bout You.”



#36. ‘Boxer’ by The National

The National play at a concert

– Rank all-time: #147

– Rank in decade: #23

– Rank in year: #4

– Year: 2007

The National, formed in Brooklyn more than 20 years ago, was built around rock incorporating bits of alternative and indie rock. “Boxer,” The National’s fourth studio album, was called a “startling, astonishing work,” thanks to songs like “Start a War.”



#35. ‘Currents’ by Tame Impala

Tame Impala sing a song onstage

– Rank all-time: #145

– Rank in decade: #13

– Rank in year: #3

– Year: 2015

Tame Impala’s “Currents” mixed pop, R&B, and disco. Pitchfork wrote that “Currents” showed singer Kevin Parker’s “range and increasing expertise as a producer, arranger, songwriter, and a vocalist.” This is seen on standouts like “Let It Happen” and “Eventually.”



#34. ‘The Moon and Antarctica’ by Modest Mouse

Modest Mouse perform at a concert

– Rank all-time: #144

– Rank in decade: #22

– Rank in year: #3

– Year: 2000

Modest Mouse’s third offering was more experimental—some may even say psychedelic—which critics ate up. The band gave a shot to relative newcomer producer Brian Deck, who shined behind the boards. MTV called the album remarkably mature and absorbing.



#33. ‘Discovery’ by Daft Punk

Daft Punk pose with masks on

– Rank all-time: #139

– Rank in decade: #21

– Rank in year: #3

– Year: 2001

Daft Punk’s 2001 album spawned hits like “One More Time,” which became a dance floor staple. The album’s production was particularly praised, making songs with R&B inspirations and club-heavy beats.



#32. ‘Teen Dream’ by Beach House

Beach House pose in front of palm trees

– Rank all-time: #138

– Rank in decade: #12

– Rank in year: #4

– Year: 2010

Beach House’s third album epitomized its dream pop sound, highlighted by standout tracks like “Used to Be” and “Norway.” The trailer for the film “Blue is the Warmest Colour” featured the song “Take Care” from “Teen Dream.” The album drew comparisons to 1970s Fleetwood Mac.



#31. ‘Merriweather Post Pavilion’ by Animal Collective

Animal Collective perform a song onstage

– Rank all-time: #135

– Rank in decade: #20

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2009

This experimental album has been called a landmark and at the forefront of progressive pop. The songs “My Girls” and “Summertime Clothes” are standouts. The album is named after an outdoor music venue in Maryland.



#30. ‘Fleet Foxes’ by Fleet Foxes

Fleet Foxes play at a concert

– Rank all-time: #134

– Rank in decade: #19

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2008

Fleet Foxes’ debut studio album clocked in at just under 40 minutes, but the LP was full of indie rock and folk goodness. The album received a rare five-star rating from The Guardian, which called “Fleet Foxes” a landmark in American music.



#29. ‘Songs for the Deaf’ by Queens of the Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age pose for a photo

– Rank all-time: #133

– Rank in decade: #18

– Rank in year: #5

– Year: 2002

Featuring Dave Grohl on drums, “Songs for the Deaf” was proclaimed the best hard-rock album of 2002 by Entertainment Weekly. “No One Knows” and “Go With the Flow” were standout tracks, helping the album go gold.



#28. ‘Demon Days’ by Gorillaz

Jamie Hewlett, left, and Damon Albarn of Gorillaz

– Rank all-time: #131

– Rank in decade: #17

– Rank in year: #2

– Year: 2005

Featuring production from Danger Mouse, “Demon Days” was labeled as fantastic by PopMatters. De La Soul and MF Doom were among the featured artists on the album, which continued Damon Albarn’s unique hip-hop sound.



#27. ‘High Violet’ by The National

The National’s Matt Berninger sings at a concert

– Rank all-time: #130

– Rank in decade: #11

– Rank in year: #3

– Year: 2010

By now you get that The National is a critically acclaimed band. “High Violet” was recognized by Prefix for its dense lyrical constructs and mammoth choruses. To support its latest popular record, The National toured with fellow extolled acts on this list, Beach House and The Antlers.



#26. ‘Modern Vampires of the City’ by Vampire Weekend

Vampire Weekend pose in New York City

– Rank all-time: #126

– Rank in decade: #10

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2013

Vampire Weekend changed sounds on “Modern Vampires of the City,” experimenting with pitch-shifting. The result was what Entertainment Weekly called a perfect summer album, thanks to songs like “Ya Hey.”



#25. ‘Amnesiac’ by Radiohead

Thom Yorke of Radiohead plays a guitar

– Rank all-time: #125

– Rank in decade: #16

– Rank in year: #2

– Year: 2001

Released shortly after perhaps its most critically acclaimed album “Kid A,” Radiohead’s “Amnesiac” saw producer Nigel Godrich infusing more jazz sounds than usual. The album was recorded during the same sessions as “Kid A,” but some fans were disappointed “Amnesiac” didn’t resemble Radiohead’s early 1990s rock sound.



#24. ‘Blackstar’ by David Bowie

A mural of David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust

– Rank all-time: #118

– Rank in decade: #9

– Rank in year: #3

– Year: 2016

David Bowie’s final studio album combines his trademark brand of experimental rock with jazz. “Blackstar” won five Grammy awards and is certified gold. NPR said the album was adventurous to the end—just like Bowie, who died in January 2016.



#23. ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’ by The Flaming Lips

Wayne Coy of The Flaming Lips performs at concert

– Rank all-time: #116

– Rank in decade: #15

– Rank in year: #4

– Year: 2002

Oklahoma City funky rockers The Flaming Lips unleashed a melancholy concept album with “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.” The album received rave reviews and vaulted The Flaming Lips into more mainstream acceptability, but they also were taken to court for a song sounding quite similar to the work of Cat Stevens.



#22. ‘Elephant’ by The White Stripes

The White Stripes perform onstage

– Rank all-time: #113

– Rank in decade: #14

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2003

The White Stripes continued their assault on traditional rock music videos with the groundbreaking “Elephant.” Two notable music videos were “The Hardest Button to Button,” which was spoofed on “The Simpsons,” and “Seven Nation Army,” which became a sports stadium anthem. “Elephant” reached platinum status.



#21. ‘For Emma, Forever Ago’ by Bon Iver

Bon Iver plays a guitar

– Rank all-time: #104

– Rank in decade: #13

– Rank in year: #3

– Year: 2007

Bon Iver’s debut album was created in a Wisconsin cabin after a bout of mononucleosis and solitude. The indie folk classic was tabbed as “poetic,” “seamless in construction,” and “beautiful.” The lead single “Skinny Love” has been reproduced throughout advertisements and films.



#20. ‘A Rush of Blood to the Head’ by Coldplay

Chris Martin of Coldplay sings a song

– Rank all-time: #101

– Rank in decade: #12

– Rank in year: #3

– Year: 2002

Coldplay’s second studio album is remembered for the ballad “The Scientist” and the piano-centric “Clocks.” The album set the band up for fame around the globe, and as The Guardian noted, “It sounds like an album ready to take on the world, and win.”



#19. ‘Sound of Silver’ by LCD Soundsystem

LCD Soundsystem play at a concert

– Rank all-time: #98

– Rank in decade: #11

– Rank in year: #2

– Year: 2007

“Sound of Silver” was recorded on a farm with tin-foiled walls, and was meant to be a statement against rock. The album is dedicated to a Bulgarian psychiatrist and was inspired by an attempt to rival the band Joy Division.



#18. ‘Blonde’ by Frank Ocean

R & B artist Frank Ocean

– Rank all-time: #91

– Rank in decade: #8

– Rank in year: #2

– Year: 2016

Off the heels of the success from “Channel Orange,” Frank Ocean was able to reel in André 3000, Beyoncé, and James Blake as collaborators on “Blonde.” The album, called baffling and brilliant by The Guardian, seemed to cement Ocean as one of the world’s premier R&B artists.



#17. ‘Turn on the Bright Lights’ by Interpol

Interpol perform onstage

– Rank all-time: #88

– Rank in decade: #10

– Rank in year: #2

– Year: 2002

New York rockers Interpol stormed onto the early 2000s rock scene, with “Turn on the Bright Lights” being named Pitchfork’s best album of 2002. Called “dark and brooding,” Interpol infused sonic backgrounds, 1980s rhythms, and post-punk vibes in a way like no other before.



#16. ‘Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas to Heaven’ by Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Godspeed You! Black Emperor play a song

– Rank all-time: #86

– Rank in decade: #9

– Rank in year: #2

– Year: 2000

This double LP, space rock album was christened as an achingly beautiful work, alternately elegiac and ferocious, by Pitchfork. Godspeed You! Black Emperor hails from Canada, and spent much of the 21st century on hiatus, before reuniting in 2010.



#15. ‘Madvillainy’ by Madvillain

Madvillain rap onstage

– Rank all-time: #83

– Rank in decade: #8

– Rank in year: #2

– Year: 2004

Rapper MF Doom and producer Madlib collaborated for this hip-hop opus, which was praised in The New Yorker and inspired rappers like the Odd Future clan. The album is chock full of crazy, insightful lyricism, was called inexhaustibly brilliant by Pitchfork, and is recognized as one of the finest underground rap albums.



#14. ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ by Radiohead

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke sings a song

– Rank all-time: #77

– Rank in decade: #7

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2016

Radiohead continued its run of critically acclaimed works. “A Moon Shaped Pool” is recognized as one of Radiohead’s most sonically pleasing albums, and melodically accessible. The album is certified gold.



#13. ‘Lonerism’ by Tame Impala

Tame Impala pose for a photo

– Rank all-time: #72

– Rank in decade: #6

– Rank in year: #2

– Year: 2012

Tame Impala followed up “Innerspeaker” with an even more revered work, “Lonerism.” Australia Rolling Stone named “Lonerism” album of the year. The album’s sound hearkened to the 1960s but amped up with new technology.



#12. ‘Carrie & Lowell’ by Sufjan Stevens

Sufjan Stevens plays a guitar

– Rank all-time: #69

– Rank in decade: #5

– Rank in year: #2

– Year: 2015

“Carrie & Lowell” was written after the death of Sufjan Stevens’ mother, and is a raw, emotional musical journey. AV Club called the album near perfect thanks to standout songs like “No Shade in the Shadow of the Cross.”



#11. ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ by Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys perform onstage

– Rank all-time: #64

– Rank in decade: #7

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2006

“Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not” was the U.K.’s fastest-selling album, moving 360,000 copies upon its release. The lead single “I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor” was a groovy rock anthem, and was performed by Arctic Monkeys at the 2012 Olympics in London.



#10. ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ by Wilco

Wilco lead singer Jeff Tweedy sings at a concert

– Rank all-time: #48

– Rank in decade: #6

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2002

Drummer Glenn Kotche debuted for Wilco on “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot,” an album that changed perceptions of “alt-country” music. The album received a rare perfect 10 rating from Pitchfork, which called “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” a fantastic rock record.



#9. ‘Illinois’ by Sufjan Stevens

Sufjan Stevens performs onstage

– Rank all-time: #45

– Rank in decade: #5

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2005

Sufjan Stevens’ ode to the Land of Lincoln was really a portrait of modern Americana. The album is praised for its subdued romanticism and positive energy. Stevens has also made albums geographically named after Michigan and the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.



#8. ‘The Suburbs’ by Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire perform at a concert

– Rank all-time: #44

– Rank in decade: #4

– Rank in year: #2

– Year: 2010

Arcade Fire won the Grammy for Album of the Year with “The Suburbs.” Critics labeled the album a masterpiece by one of the 21st century’s most intelligent and satisfying bands. Win Butler drew inspiration from his childhood in Texas, and songs like “The Suburbs” feel like you’re reliving your childhood.



#7. ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ by Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar raps onstage

– Rank all-time: #36

– Rank in decade: #3

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2012

Kendrick Lamar’s debut album infused West Coast beats with the kind of in-depth lyricism usually reserved for East Coast artists. Heavyweight producers Hit-Boy, Just Blaze, and DJ Khalil helped craft the sound, while Lamar spit witty bars over dark tracks like “Swimming Pools” and insightful, raw songs like “Black Boy Fly.” Lamar seemingly did the impossible in hip-hop, as HipHopDX noted, reaching mass appeal and gaining mass respect.



#6. ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ by Kanye West

Kanye West smiles for the camera

– Rank all-time: #33

– Rank in decade: #2

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2010

Kanye West seemingly changed the game with the single “Runaway,” a piano-laced song filled with lament and bravado that served as an appetizer to what “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” offers. The album was so revered that some critics predicted West’s next album could be disappointing. Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and John Legend filled out a roster of A-listers who contributed to the LP.



#5. ‘Is This It’ by The Strokes

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes sings onstage

– Rank all-time: #23

– Rank in decade: #4

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2001

The Strokes’ debut studio album was both a callback to New York City’s gritty rock days and a new sound of guitar-heavy pop that set the quintet apart from their new-wave contemporaries. “Hard to Explain” and “Someday” were accompanied by retro-feeling music videos that featured Atari-era graphics and cameos by Slash. The Strokes’ rise during this era was later captured in the book “Meet Me in the Bathroom.”



#4. ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ by Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar raps in front of an American flag

– Rank all-time: #20

– Rank in decade: #1

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2015

Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 album was released while the country was grappling with horrendous acts of racist violence, and the Compton native channeled that anger and energy in “To Pimp a Butterfly.” The album has been cited as a call to action and a manifestation to “push the culture of rap forward.” George Clinton, Snoop Dogg, and Flying Lotus all contributed to Lamar’s third studio release.



#3. ‘Funeral’ by Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire pose for a photo

– Rank all-time: #14

– Rank in decade: #3

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2004

Arcade Fire’s debut album cost about $10,000 to record. “Funeral” redefined indie rock, and it was laced with songs of angst and hope. One of the singles, “Wake Up,” was featured in the film “Where the Wild Things Are.”



#2. ‘In Rainbows’ by Radiohead

Thom Yorke of Radiohead sings at a concert

– Rank all-time: #8

– Rank in decade: #2

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2007

“In Rainbows” was revolutionary for a few reasons. Radiohead continued evolving with a new experimental sound, featured on songs like “Jigsaw Falling Into Place” and “Reckoner.” But the band also decided the album would be priced at what fans wanted to pay, a monumental moment as music shifted away from physical albums to digital downloads and streams.



#1. ‘Kid A’ by Radiohead

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke sings a song

– Rank all-time: #5

– Rank in decade: #1

– Rank in year: #1

– Year: 2000

Radiohead’s magnum opus is a divergence from their rock roots, experimenting with ambient sounds, jazz, and classical music. “Kid A” went platinum months after its release, and became Pitchfork’s top album of the 2000s. The album captured the mood of an era when music was changing and moved toward the online age.