We looked at Beyonce’s entire discography—here’s a countdown to her most popular song of all time

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter—or Queen Bey, as christened by her BeyHive—launched her music career as the frontwoman of the popular girl group Destiny’s Child, dominating the airwaves throughout the late ’90s and early ’00s with girl-empowering, booty-shaking hits. By 2003, the singer would set off on her imminent path to solo stardom with her debut solo album, “Dangerously in Love,” earning the singer her first #1 hit song with the ubiquitous “Crazy in Love.”

Since then, Beyoncé has become a pop culture mainstay and vocal powerhouse in the music industry, racking up 28 Grammy wins—the most for any female artist to date. In July 2022, the superstar became the first woman to attain at least 20 top 10 hits as a solo artist, joining the likes of Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson. Still, fans have contested one thing: Which of these songs is her very best?

To determine Beyoncé’s most popular song of all time, Stacker looked at the artist’s RIAA singles data and Billboard Hot 100 data. From there, singles were ranked by RIAA certification, with initial ties broken by peak position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and further ties broken by weeks spent on the chart.

#10. Hold Up

– RIAA certification: Platinum

– Certification date: May 7, 2018

– Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: #13

– Weeks on chart: 14

Originally written in 2014 by Diplo and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, “Hold Up” is one of the most popular songs on Beyoncé’s album “Lemonade.” On an album that addresses the then-strained marriage between Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, “Hold Up” remains one of the most biting tracks. The song exudes a fiery, simmering anger, with the singer letting her listeners and the man she’s singing about know that her love is unlike any other, and the man in question better be thankful to have her. Taking on a light reggae beat, the track demonstrates Beyoncé’s willingness to move away from strict pop songs, showing her growth as an artist.



#9. 7/11

– RIAA certification: Platinum

– Certification date: March 5, 2015

– Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: #13

– Weeks on chart: 20

Featured on the platinum edition of her self-titled 2013 record, “7/11” was an immediate hit. The trap-infused song may not be Beyoncé’s greatest lyrical endeavor, but it’s one of her most carefree. The song was paired with a now-iconic music video that perfectly embodies what the song represents: a good time. In the video—shot like a home video—Beyoncé and some friends can be seen dancing in various low-key locations that parallel everyday life.



#8. Sorry

– RIAA certification: Platinum

– Certification date: Sept. 27, 2016

– Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: #11

– Weeks on chart: 20

Like many tracks off “Lemonade,” “Sorry” sees Beyoncé maintaining anything but a calm composure. The unapologetic track not only contains the singer’s anthemic “Sorry, I ain’t sorry” refrain, it created many a popular catchphrase—from “Boy, bye” to “Becky with the good hair,” the latter of which sparked speculation among fans over the mystery woman’s true identity. The song’s abrasive lyrics also mesh well with its light R&B production, making it one of the most favored songs on the album and Beyoncé’s canon.



#7. Formation

– RIAA certification: Platinum

– Certification date: May 7, 2018

– Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: #10

– Weeks on chart: 7

Written by Beyoncé, hit producer Mike WiLL Made-It, and rapper Swae Lee, “Formation” served as the first single off her 2016 album “Lemonade.” Debuting in February 2016, the song was released out of the blue, accompanied by an emancipating, politically charged music video. “Formation” marked Beyoncé’s first music release since dropping her self-titled studio album three years prior, and the hype of her long-awaited return no doubt contributed to the track becoming a quick hit with fans. Not only was the song Google’s most-searched track that year, but it also won the Grammy for Best Music Video in 2017.



#6. Sweet Dreams

– RIAA certification: Platinum

– Certification date: Jan. 5, 2010

– Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: #10

– Weeks on chart: 29

A perfect electro-pop dance track, Beyoncé and producers James Scheffer, Wayne Wilkins, and Rico Love crafted a song that not only showcased the singer’s vocal talents but also gave listeners an infectious beat to dance to. Ahead of the times with its heavy bass and synthesizers, “Sweet Dreams” gave a glimpse into what was ahead for Beyoncé’s career. Officially released in 2009 after initially being leaked on the internet several months prior, the track served as the first single from the singer’s “I Am… Sasha Fierce” album. The song describes the early beginnings of a new relationship, hinting at what may be a toxic outcome.

#5. Halo

– RIAA certification: 2X Multi-Platinum

– Certification date: Jan. 5, 2010

– Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: #5

– Weeks on chart: 31

Written by Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic fame, “Halo” served as the fourth single from “I Am… Sasha Fierce.” Despite rumors that the song was originally meant for “X-Factor” alum Leona Lewis, Tedder confirmed he wrote the track with Beyoncé specifically in mind. The pop power ballad garnered heavy radio play and went on to earn Beyoncé the Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. Beyoncé has commonly used “Halo” as a tribute song, honoring people such as the victims of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, and the late Whitney Houston, changing the lyrics to fit their likeness.



#4. If I Were a Boy

– RIAA certification: 2X Multi-Platinum

– Certification date: Oct. 13, 2009

– Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: #3

– Weeks on chart: 20

The success of “I Am… Sasha Fierce” began with its first single, “If I Were a Boy.” Like many of the other tracks on this album, the effusive ballad perfectly illustrates the singer’s extensive vocal range, further proving her star power. The song’s lyrics express the misunderstandings between men and women, foreshadowing the unwavering feminist anthems Beyoncé would put out in the future. The track was released alongside “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” as a double A-side single that shows the juxtaposition between Beyoncé and her alter ego, Sasha Fierce.



#3. Irreplaceable

– RIAA certification: 2X Multi-Platinum

– Certification date: July 20, 2007

– Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: #1

– Weeks on chart: 30

The highest charting track from her 2007 album “Bday,” “Irreplaceable” was a ballad that breathed new life into the pop genre while also becoming an iconic break-up song. The track was co-written by R&B star Ne-Yo, who originally wrote it with a country music sound in mind. As with many of her other tracks, Beyoncé sings “Irreplaceable” with an air of vulnerability that allows listeners from all walks of life to relate to its uplifting lyrics. The song was nominated for Record of the Year at the 2008 Grammy Awards.



#2. Drunk in Love

– RIAA certification: 3X Multi-Platinum

– Certification date: March 5, 2015

– Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: #2

– Weeks on chart: 20

Perhaps the most iconic moment of Beyoncé’s career was the surprise drop of her self-titled album in 2013. The LP ushered in the pop star’s smash hit song “Drunk in Love,” with her husband, Jay-Z, laying down rap verses as Beyoncé sings of feminine sexuality and lust. Released as a single just days after the album debuted, the song makes use of a heavy trap beat and hears Beyoncé singing and rapping alongside her husband, making for one of the most memorable earworms of the early 2010s. It went on to win Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song at the 2015 Grammy Awards.



#1. Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)

– RIAA certification: 4X Multi-Platinum

– Certification date: July 20, 2010

– Peak position on Billboard Hot 100: #1

– Weeks on chart: 27

It’s no surprise that Beyoncé’s most popular song is one that brags about female empowerment, and that was ahead of its time in terms of sound. “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” is infused with electronic elements, making for an intoxicating listening experience, even over a decade later. The track dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart, soaring to #1 and remaining on the chart for 27 weeks. Paired with its iconic black-and-white music video, the song also became a staple in Beyoncé’s career, winning her Grammys for Song of the Year, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, and Best R&B Song.

