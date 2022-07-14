Every Marilyn Monroe movie ranked
Twentieth Century Fox
Marilyn Monroe in a scene from “Niagara”
Wolverine Productions
#29. Home Town Story (1951)
Marilyn Monroe and Alan Hale Jr. in a scene from “Home Town Story”
Sol M. Wurtzel Productions
#28. Dangerous Years (1947)
Marilyn Monroe, Scotty Beckett, and Dickie Moore in a scene from “Dangerous Years”
Thor Productions
#27. The Fireball (1950)
Marilyn Monroe in a scene from “The Fireball”
Artists Alliance
#26. Love Happy (1949)
Groucho Marx, Marilyn Monroe, and Otto Waldis in a scene from “Love Happy”
George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images
#25. Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay! (1948)
Marilyn Monroe in a publicity still from 1948
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#24. Right Cross (1950)
Marilyn Monroe and Dick Powell in a scene from “Right Cross”
Twentieth Century Fox
#23. A Ticket to Tomahawk (1950)
Marilyn Monroe and Chief Thundercloud in “A Ticket to Tomahawk”
Twentieth Century Fox
#22. Let’s Make It Legal (1951)
Marilyn Monroe, Claudette Colbert, Macdonald Carey, and Zachary Scott in “Let’s Make It Legal”
Columbia Pictures
#21. Ladies of the Chorus (1948)
Marilyn Monroe and Adele Jergens in “Ladies of the Chorus”
Twentieth Century Fox
#20. Love Nest (1951)
Marilyn Monroe in a scene from “Love Nest”
Twentieth Century Fox
#19. We’re Not Married! (1952)
Marilyn Monroe, James Gleason, and David Wayne in a scene from “We’re Not Married!”
Twentieth Century Fox
#18. There’s No Business Like Show Business (1954)
Marilyn Monroe, Mitzi Gaynor, and Donald O’Connor in “There’s No Business Like Show Business”
Twentieth Century Fox
#17. Let’s Make Love (1960)
Marilyn Monroe and Yves Montand in “Let’s Make Love”
Warner Bros.
#16. The Prince and the Showgirl (1957)
Marilyn Monroe and Laurence Olivier in “The Prince and the Showgirl”
Twentieth Century Fox
#15. Bus Stop (1956)
Marilyn Monroe and Hope Lange in “Bus Stop”
Twentieth Century Fox
#14. As Young as You Feel (1951)
Marilyn Monroe in a scene from “As Young as You Feel”
Twentieth Century Fox
#13. River of No Return (1954)
Marilyn Monroe and Tommy Rettig in “River of No Return”
Twentieth Century Fox
#12. Don’t Bother to Knock (1952)
Marilyn Monroe and Elisha Cook Jr. in “Don’t Bother to Knock”
Twentieth Century Fox
#11. How to Marry a Millionaire (1953)
Marilyn Monroe and David Wayne in “How to Marry a Millionaire”
Twentieth Century Fox
#10. Monkey Business (1952)
Cary Grant, Marilyn Monroe, and Charles Coburn in a scene from “Monkey Business”
Wald/Krasna Productions
#9. Clash by Night (1952)
Marilyn Monroe and Robert Ryan in “Clash by Night”
Twentieth Century Fox
#8. Niagara (1953)
Marilyn Monroe in a scene from “Niagara”
Twentieth Century Fox
#7. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)
Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
Twentieth Century Fox
#6. The Seven Year Itch (1955)
Marilyn Monroe and Tom Ewell in “The Seven Year Itch”
Twentieth Century Fox
#5. O. Henry’s Full House (1952)
Marilyn Monroe, Charles Laughton, and Robert Foulk in “O. Henry’s Full House”
Seven Arts Productions
#4. The Misfits (1961)
Clark Gable and Marilyn Monroe in “The Misfits”
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
#3. The Asphalt Jungle (1950)
Marilyn Monroe, Sterling Hayden, and Jean Hagen in “The Asphalt Jungle”
Twentieth Century Fox
#2. All About Eve (1950)
Bette Davis, Marilyn Monroe, Anne Baxter, and George Sanders in “All About Eve”
Ashton Productions
#1. Some Like It Hot (1959)
Marilyn Monroe in a scene from “Some Like It Hot”
