Ranking every Marvel TV show, from worst to best
Marvel Studios
Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Teyonah Parris, Jett Klyne, and Julian Hilliard in WandaVision
ABC Signature
#19. ‘Inhumans’ (2017)
Iwan Rheon, Isabelle Cornish, and Ari Dalbert in Inhumans
Marvel Studios
#18. ‘Ms. Marvel’ (2022)
Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel
Marvel Television
#17. ‘Iron Fist’ (2017-2018)
Finn Jones in Iron Fist
ABC Signature
#16. ‘Cloak & Dagger’ (2018-2019)
Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph in Cloak & Dagger
ABC Signature
#15. ‘Helstrom’ (2020)
Sydney Lemmon in Helstrom
ABC Signature
#14. ‘Runaways’ (2017-2019)
Ariela Barer, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Allegra Acosta, and Rhenzy Feliz in Runaways
ABC Signature
#13. ‘The Defenders’ (2017)
Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and Finn Jones in The Defenders
Marvel Studios
#12. ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)
Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
ABC Television Studio
#11. ‘Luke Cage’ (2016-2018)
Erik LaRay Harvey and Mike Colter in Luke Cage (2016)
Marvel Studios
#10. ‘What If …?’ (2021)
Sebastian Stan and Hayley Atwell in What If…?
Marvel Studios
#9. ‘Moon Knight’ (2022)
Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight
ABC Signature
#8. ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ (2013-2020)
Ming-Na Wen, Clark Gregg, and Chloe Bennet in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Disney+
#7. ‘Hawkeye’ (2021)
Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in Hawkeye
Fazekas & Butters
#6. ‘Agent Carter’ (2015-2016)
Meagen Fay and Hayley Atwell in Agent Carter
3 Arts Entertainment
#5. ‘Jessica Jones’ (2015-2019)
David Tennant and Krysten Ritter in Jessica Jones
Marvel Studios
#4. ‘WandaVision’ (2021)
Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision
Marvel Studios
#3. ‘Loki’ (2021-present)
Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino in Loki
ABC Signature
#2. ‘The Punisher’ (2017-2019)
Jon Bernthal in The Punisher
ABC Signature
#1. ‘Daredevil’ (2015-2018)
Charlie Cox and Elodie Yung in Daredevil
