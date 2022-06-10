Skip to Content
The best and worst movies from 10 iconic directors


Lionsgate

Taylor Lautner and Lily Collins in Abduction (2011)


Lightning Pictures

Kathryn Bigelow’s worst: ‘Blue Steel’ (1990)

Jamie Lee Curtis in Blue Steel


Voltage Pictures

Kathryn Bigelow’s best: ‘The Hurt Locker’ (2008)

Guy Pearce and Brian Geraghty in The Hurt Locker


American Zoetrope

Sofia Coppola’s worst: ‘The Bling Ring’ (2013)

Emma Watson, Israel Broussard, Taissa Farmiga, Katie Chang, and Claire Julien in The Bling Ring (2013)


Focus Features

Sofia Coppola’s best: ‘Lost in Translation’ (2003)

Bill Murray in Lost in Translation


Art Linson Productions

Alfonso Cuarón’s worst: ‘Great Expectations’ (1998)

Ethan Hawke, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Anne Bancroft in Great Expectations


Universal Pictures

Alfonso Cuarón’s best: ‘Children of Men’ (2006)

Clive Owen and Clare-Hope Ashitey in Children of Men


Legend3D

Ava DuVernay’s worst: ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ (2018)

Reese Witherspoon and Storm Reid in A Wrinkle in Time


Forward Movement

Ava DuVernay’s best: ‘13th’ (2016)

Newt Gingrich and Ava DuVernay in 13th


British International Pictures (BIP)

Alfred Hitchcock’s worst: ‘Juno and the Paycock’ (1929)

Edward Chapman, John Longden, and Kathleen O’Regan in Juno and the Paycock (1929)


Shamley Productions

Alfred Hitchcock’s best: ‘Psycho’ (1960)

Patricia Hitchcock & Janet Leigh in a scene from “Psycho”


Fox Searchlight Pictures

Mira Nair’s worst: ‘Amelia’ (2009)

Mira Nair in a scene from Amelia


Mirabai Films

Mira Nair’s best: ‘Salaam Bombay!’ (1988)

Nana Patekar and Chanda Sharma in Salaam Bombay!


American International Pictures (AIP)

Martin Scorsese’s worst: ‘Boxcar Bertha’ (1972)

David Carradine in Boxcar Bertha


Warner Bros.

Martin Scorsese’s best: ‘Goodfellas’ (1990)

Ray Liotta and Lorraine Bracco in Goodfellas


Fox 2000 Pictures

Ridley Scott’s worst: ‘The Counselor’ (2013)

Javier Bardem and Michael Fassbender in The Counselor


Dreamworks Pictures

Ridley Scott’s best: ‘Gladiator’ (2000)

Russell Crowe and Djimon Hounsou in Gladiator


Lionsgate

John Singleton’s worst: ‘Abduction’ (2011)

Taylor Lautner and Lily Collins in Abduction


Columbia Pictures

John Singleton’s best: ‘Boyz n the Hood’ (1991)

Cuba Gooding Jr. and Tyra Ferrell in Boyz n the Hood


Max L. Raab Productions

Agnès Varda’s worst: ‘Lions Love (… and Lies)’ (1969)

Richard Bright and Billie Dixon in Lions Love (… and Lies)


Ciné-tamaris

Agnès Varda’s best: ‘The Beaches of Agnès’ (2008)

Agnès Varda in The Beaches of Agnès

