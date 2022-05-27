Most popular TV hosts of all time
Worldwide Pants
David Letterman at an event for “Late Show with David Letterman”
Archive Photos // Getty Images
#28. Jack Benny
Jack Benny playing the violin
Robert NICKELSBERG // Getty Images
#27. Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford In India
D Dipasupil // Getty Images
#26. Mario Lopez
Mario Lopez interviews Buddy Valastro during “Extra”
John Lamparski // Getty Images
#25. Al Roker
Al Roker at the 90th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
FOX // Getty Images
#24. Wayne Brady
Wayne Brady in the Episode 1 season premiere of GAME OF TALENTS
Dana Edelson // Getty Images
#23. Conan O’Brien
Conan O’Brien with Brad Pitt on set of “Late Night with Conan O’ Brien”
Brownie Harris // Getty Images
#22. Andy Rooney
Andy Rooney in his CBS office in New York, New York
Bettmann // Getty Images
#21. Julia Child
Julia Child prepares a dish for a TV audience
GABRIEL BOUYS // Getty Images
#20. Howie Mandel
Howie Mandel poses after he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Mathew Imaging // Getty Images
#19. Jack Hanna
Jack Hanna holding a bird on the set of “Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild”
Gerardo Mora // Getty Images
#18. Pat Sajak
Pat Sajak at a taping of the Wheel of Fortune’s 35th Anniversary Season
M. Garrett // Getty Images
#17. Red Skelton
Red Skelton wearing an Indian headdress and sticking his head out of a prop on ‘The Red Skelton Hour’
Worldwide Pants
#16. David Letterman
David Letterman at an event for “Late Show with David Letterman”
Express Newspapers // Getty Images
#15. Ed Sullivan
Ed Sullivan standing with the Beatles on the set of his television series
Dave Kotinsky // Getty Images
#14. Bill Nye
Bill Nye hosts National Park Foundation ‘View-A-Thon’
Bettmann // Getty Images
#13. Joan Rivers
Joan Rivers on the set of her late night show
NBC // Getty Images
#12. Jay Leno
Jay Leno with Tom Cruise on the set of “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”
Neilson Barnard // Getty Images
#11. Regis Philbin
Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on the set of “Live! with Regis & Kelly”
Kim Kulish // Getty Images
#10. Casey Kasem
Casey Kasem taping his radio show in Los Angeles
Frederick M. Brown // Getty Images
#9. Drew Carey
Drew Carey celebrates his 500th “The Price Is Right” show at CBS Television City
FOX // Getty Images
#8. Jeff Foxworthy
Jeff Foxworthy on the set of “Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?”
Mark Davis // Getty Images
#7. Bob Barker
Bob Barker at his last taping of “The Price is Right”
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
#6. Dick Clark
Dick Clark talking to members of the studio audience during ‘American Bandstand’
Ethan Miller // Getty Images
#5. Steve Harvey
Steve Harvey hosts an event
Ben Martin // Getty Images
#4. Walter Cronkite
Walter Cronkite on set for CBS
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
#3. Johnny Carson
Johnny Carson at his desk on set
Justin Sullivan // Getty Images
#2. Steve Irwin
Steve Irwin poses with a three foot long alligator at the San Francisco Zoo
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
#1. Alex Trebek
Game show host Alex Trebek on the set of the “Jeopardy!”
