Most popular TV hosts of all time

David Letterman at an event for “Late Show with David Letterman”



Archive Photos // Getty Images

#28. Jack Benny

Jack Benny playing the violin



Robert NICKELSBERG // Getty Images

#27. Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford In India



D Dipasupil // Getty Images

#26. Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez interviews Buddy Valastro during “Extra”



John Lamparski // Getty Images

#25. Al Roker

Al Roker at the 90th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade



FOX // Getty Images

#24. Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady in the Episode 1 season premiere of GAME OF TALENTS



Dana Edelson // Getty Images

#23. Conan O’Brien

Conan O’Brien with Brad Pitt on set of “Late Night with Conan O’ Brien”



Brownie Harris // Getty Images

#22. Andy Rooney

Andy Rooney in his CBS office in New York, New York



Bettmann // Getty Images

#21. Julia Child

Julia Child prepares a dish for a TV audience



GABRIEL BOUYS // Getty Images

#20. Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel poses after he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame



Mathew Imaging // Getty Images

#19. Jack Hanna

Jack Hanna holding a bird on the set of “Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild”



Gerardo Mora // Getty Images

#18. Pat Sajak

Pat Sajak at a taping of the Wheel of Fortune’s 35th Anniversary Season



M. Garrett // Getty Images

#17. Red Skelton

Red Skelton wearing an Indian headdress and sticking his head out of a prop on ‘The Red Skelton Hour’



#16. David Letterman

David Letterman at an event for “Late Show with David Letterman”



Express Newspapers // Getty Images

#15. Ed Sullivan

Ed Sullivan standing with the Beatles on the set of his television series



Dave Kotinsky // Getty Images

#14. Bill Nye

Bill Nye hosts National Park Foundation ‘View-A-Thon’



Bettmann // Getty Images

#13. Joan Rivers

Joan Rivers on the set of her late night show



NBC // Getty Images

#12. Jay Leno

Jay Leno with Tom Cruise on the set of “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”



Neilson Barnard // Getty Images

#11. Regis Philbin

Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa on the set of “Live! with Regis & Kelly”



Kim Kulish // Getty Images

#10. Casey Kasem

Casey Kasem taping his radio show in Los Angeles



Frederick M. Brown // Getty Images

#9. Drew Carey

Drew Carey celebrates his 500th “The Price Is Right” show at CBS Television City



FOX // Getty Images

#8. Jeff Foxworthy

Jeff Foxworthy on the set of “Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?”



Mark Davis // Getty Images

#7. Bob Barker

Bob Barker at his last taping of “The Price is Right”



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

#6. Dick Clark

Dick Clark talking to members of the studio audience during ‘American Bandstand’



Ethan Miller // Getty Images

#5. Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey hosts an event



Ben Martin // Getty Images

#4. Walter Cronkite

Walter Cronkite on set for CBS



Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images

#3. Johnny Carson

Johnny Carson at his desk on set



Justin Sullivan // Getty Images

#2. Steve Irwin

Steve Irwin poses with a three foot long alligator at the San Francisco Zoo



Amanda Edwards // Getty Images

#1. Alex Trebek

Game show host Alex Trebek on the set of the “Jeopardy!”