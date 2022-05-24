Skip to Content
stacker-Entertainment
By
Published 7:02 AM

15 of the best production designers in film history


Greg Doherty // Getty Images

15 of the best production designers in film history

Hannah Beachler speaks at Art of Production Design Oscar Panel.


VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Hannah Beachler

Hannah Beachler poses for a portrait.


Angela Weiss // Getty Images

Rick Carter

Rick Carter speaks at a panel discussion.


FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

Bernard Evein

Film still from ‘Les Cousins’


LAURENT EMMANUEL/AFP via Getty Images

Dante Ferretti

Dante Ferretti being interviewed at his studio.


Rebecca Sapp // Getty Images for SBIFF

Barbara Ling

Barbara Ling speaks onstage at the Variety Artisan’s Awards.


Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic // Getty Images

Catherine Martin

Catherine Martin and Director Baz Luhrmann at Cannes promoting ‘The Great Gatsby’.


Monica Schipper // Getty Images for SCAD

Ina Mayhew

Ina Mayhew speaks onstage at panel.


Frazer Harrison // Getty Images for CDG

Patricia Norris

Patricia Norris accepts award


Gregg DeGuire // Getty Images

Jeannine Oppewall

Jeannine Oppewall arrives at event


Bob Chamberlin // Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Polly Platt

Polly Platt on the phone at her office.


Photo United Artists/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Richard Sylbert

Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft in a scene from ‘The Graduate’.


Barbara Alper // Getty Images

Dean Tavoularis

Dean Tavoularis on film set


Rodin Eckenroth // Getty Images

Wynn Thomas

Wynn Thomas speaks onstage


David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

David Wasco

David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco pose with their Oscar at Academy Awards.


Tommaso Boddi // Getty Images for Netflix

Bo Welch

Bo Welch speaks at event

stacker-Entertainment

Stacker

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content