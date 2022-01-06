Wizards announcer apologizes for mistaken reference to Kevin Porter Jr.’s father in ‘trigger’ comments

By Homero De la Fuente and Michelle Watson, CNN

An NBA announcer is saying he mistakingly referenced the wrong man as Kevin Porter Jr.’s father in Wednesday’s game between the Rockets and the Wizards.

“You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor said after Porter Jr. hit a last-second game-winning three-pointer to give the Rockets a 114-111 victory.

Porter Jr.’s father, Brian Kevin Porter Sr., pleaded guilty in 1993 for the killing of a 14-year-old girl, according to a case docket with the King County Superior Court and USA Today. Porter Sr. was reportedly shot and killed in Seattle in 2004.

Consor, on Twitter, said Thursday he mistakenly thought Porter was the son of the former NBA player who played several seasons in Washington in the 1970s and early 80s.

“I have reached out to Kevin to personally apologize and hope to be able to talk to him soon.”

He said he didn’t realize his words would be insensitive or hurtful.

The comment drew criticism, notably from NBA superstar LeBron James.

“Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this!” James tweeted. “Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you!”

CNN has reached out to NBC Sports Washington but did not immediately hear back.

Kevin Porter Jr. was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks out of the University of California. He was later traded and made his NBA debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In his second season with the Cavaliers, Porter Jr. was traded to the Houston Rockets for a second-round pick.

CNN has reached out to Porter through the Rockets for comment and whether he has seen the apology.

