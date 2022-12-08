Seahawks host Panthers to begin stretch with 4 of 5 at home

The Seattle Seahawks begin a stretch of four of its final five regular-season games at home hosting the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Seattle is seeking a second straight win after last week’s 27-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. It’s also an important game in the NFC West race with a quick turnaround on the horizon and a Thursday night showdown with San Francisco next week. Carolina is looking for a third win in its past four and trails in the NFC South race by just two games. It will be the second straight start for Carolina’s Sam Darnold at QB, while Seattle has major questions about health at running back.

By The Associated Press

