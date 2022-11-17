Jets’ Wilson showing resiliency, moxie with Pats up again

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson was ticked off three weeks ago after his worst game of the season. The New York Jets’ second-year quarterback was intercepted three times in a 22-17 loss to New England. Wilson was angry at himself for his mistakes, and it showed in some of his short postgame answers. All eyes were on Wilson during the week leading up to the Jets’ next game, with many fans and reporters critical of last year’s No. 2 pick. Then, Wilson went out and had a solid performance while helping lead New York to a 20-17 win over Buffalo two weeks ago. Wilson has shown some moxie during his 1 1/2 seasons in the NFL

