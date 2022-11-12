Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1. Giroux has 14 points in 14 games with the Senators after signing with them in the offseason. He helped set up Ottawa’s Thomas Chabot for the tying goal in the first. Cam Talbot made 37 saves for the Senators, who won for the first time in nearly three weeks.

