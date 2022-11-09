New-look AAC to go without divisions with 14 teams in 2023

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The American Athletic Conference will not use divisions and play an eight-game league football schedule when it expands to 14 teams next season. As it does now, the AAC will match the top two teams from the regular-season standings in its championship game. The scheduling model was approved for use the next four seasons by the American’s athletic directors. The AAC is losing three of its current 11 members to the Big 12 next seasons, but adding six new schools from Conference USA. Replacing Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati will be UAB, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, UTSA, Rice and North Texas.

