GMs not interested in discussing Click’s status with Astros

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click hasn’t yet agreed to a new contract with the World Series champions. He helped oversee this year’s title team, but there is no guarantee a deal will be reached. His fellow general managers didn’t comment directly on the Astros’ situation, but praised Click’s work there. The GMs met for the second day Wednesday at a Las Vegas Strip resort. The meetings end Thursday.

